COVID-19 in NURSING homes: the ombudsman will investigate
The ombudsperson Mary Rinfret and his assistant Claude Dussault, Quebec city, September 26, 2019
26 may 2020 10: 40 am
Elizabeth Fleury
The multiplication of deaths and outbreaks of contagion in residential environments for seniors concerned about the protection of the citizen, Marie Rinfret, which will shed light on the response of the government and of the health network to the crisis of the COVID-19 in these institutions.
“While NURSING homes are being hit hard by the COVID-19, the québec ombudsman is very concerned about the situation of older people hosted in a number of environments of collective life, and is concerned about the measures taken to ensure their safety and well-being.
“The increasing number of deaths and outbreaks of contagion leads to findings alarming as to the ability of residential environments to deal with the pandemic in a context where even basic care is not always assured”, it said in a statement released Tuesday morning by the office of the public Protector.
In a written statement, Marie Rinfret notes that “the current crisis takes place in environments of collective life are already fragile and where there are known problems, and often denounced by the public Protector”.
Among those problems: a lack of staff, difficult working conditions, because of this shortage, a high turnover rate of employees, beneficiaries, and inadequate monitoring of the private sector through the public network, lists the ombudsperson.
The systemic investigation will help to identify the improvements required in areas of collective living for seniors, according to the unfolding of the crisis and the weaknesses already known, the measures to be put in place in order to better cope with future pandemic or other major crisis similar.
For Marie Rinfret, Quebec has to offer “at any time” services that meet the needs of its seniors.
“It also has the obligation to better prepare them to cope with potential crises of the scale of the one we live in order to protect the rights of citizens and citizens who have built Quebec and continue to be part of what it becomes and what we become,” says the ombudsman.
The survey should be completed by the fall of 2021, but a progress report will be tabled next fall.