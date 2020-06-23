COVID-19 in Ontario: 10 dead in nursing homes, long-term Tuesday,
There are now 2619-related deaths COVID-19 and 33 853 cases in Ontario.
June 23, 2020 11h37
Updated at 15h22
Émilie Pelletier
Initiative of journalism-local — Law
Public health Ontario regrets, Tuesday, a balance sheet of ten deaths that have occurred during the past 24 hours. These ten people were residents of nursing homes long-term.
The number of death total is now 2-619, Ontario, 1 of which 664 are residents of nursing homes, long-term, as well as six employees.
On Tuesday, the prime minister, Doug Ford began his daily press conference by reiterating his request to farmers to make the screening available for all their workers, including those from the immigration.
Mr. Ford noted that there are “no excuses” and that farmers need to collaborate with the government to combat the COVID-19. He said that if workers test positive to the virus, they will be eligible for the programme of the Commission of the workplace safety and insurance against work accidents (WSIB).
The lack of screening among workers with immigrant background is one of the reasons why the Windsor-Essex region has not been able to initiate step 2 of the déconfinement.
The prime minister said that a plan for the reopening of the Windsor-Essex parkway will be unveiled on Wednesday.
A few more new cases
For the second time in ten days, Ontario has slightly exceeded the 200 new infections COVID-19, with 216 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours.
The province has reported its first death linked to the COVID-19 in a patient of less than 20 years.
According to the public health, it is a girl aged between zero and nine years of age who lived in Toronto. It would have contracted the virus within the community.
According to Toronto public health, his death would not have been caused by the COVID-19.
In all, 33 853 cases were reported in the province since the beginning of the crisis.
However, 86% of people who had contracted the coronavirus are now being considered as cured.
On Monday, the province had 288 hospitalizations, a slight increase compared to the previous day, of which 75 intensive care patients and 54 under the respirator.