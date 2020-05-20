COVID-19 in Ontario: a sharp increase in cases, a strong decrease of tests
The premier of Ontario, Doug Ford
May 19, 2020 11h37
Updated at 16: 56
Émilie Pelletier
Initiative of journalism-local — Law
TORONTO — Ontario has recorded its strongest increase in new cases of COVID-19 in ten days, putting thus an end to ten consecutive days where the number of cases reported was below the cap of 400. On Monday, the province has also conducted its lowest number of tests since the 12 April.
On Tuesday, Ontario has officially begun its first stage of its plan of déconfinement in for the re-opening gradually of the economy.
The province also registered an increase of 1.9% of the total number of people infected by the virus, which is 23 384.
Among the 1 919 deaths due to the COVID-19 beset by province, 1 115 of them are residents of nursing homes long-term, as well as three employees of these centers.
In addition, 76.5% of the infected people are now considered cured.
There are 987 hospitalizations in Ontario, including 167 in the intensive care unit 123 on a respirator.
The chief medical officer of Ontario, Dr. David Williams, hopes to be able to announce by the end of the week an increase in the limit on the number of people that can attend a rally. Currently, gatherings of more than five people are prohibited.