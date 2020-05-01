COVID-19: less than 10% of taxis in circulation in Ottawa
Figures provided to the City of Ottawa by the industry indicate that only 114 of 1192 taxis currently present for the service.
April 30, 2020 20h04
Charles-Antoine Gagnon
The Right
If you live in Ottawa, you will certainly found the very few cars taxi since the beginning of the containment measures associated with the COVID-19. Figures provided to the City of Ottawa by the industry indicate that only 114 of 1192 taxis currently present for the service. The lack of insurance coverage during the pandemic, which partly explains the situation.
In a note to the mayor and the municipal councillors, the general manager of protection services and emergency of the City of Ottawa, Anthony Di Monte, explains that, according to information from the taxi industry, this substantial decrease is caused in part by the marked reduction in demand during the period of detachment physical and the decrease in demand caused by the closure of businesses, non-essential, such as restaurants, bars and shopping centres.
“We also know that Coventry Connections (service provider) has ceased to provide assurance to taxi drivers and to the holders of the plates because of the economic impact of the pandemic and the inability to meet operating costs and other business costs,” added Mr. Di Monte.
“All of the 65 accessible taxis operated under contract to Para-Transpo is available to provide a taxi service available. ”
Anthony Di Monte
The absence of required insurance coverage is of concern to the City, continued Mr. Di Monte. Vehicles in Ontario must be insured to be driven legally, and proper insurance coverage is an essential requirement of the protection of consumers, according to a municipal by-law.
The municipal authorities had indicated that they were taking immediate measures to enforce the regulations “to ensure that any taxi currently provides services to the public is fully insured and meets all other requirements of the bylaw on public safety and the protection of consumers”.
“All of the 65 accessible taxis operated under contract to Para-Transpo is available to provide a taxi service available. These services are not affected at present,” said Mr. Di Monte.