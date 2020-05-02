COVID-19: long-term impacts to the philanthropic organizations in the Outaouais region
The general director of the Société Alzheimer de l’outaouais, Annie Villeneuve estimen that the impacts of the COVID-19 will be felt in the long term with the philanthropic organizations of the region.
May 1, 2020 22.08
Daniel LeBlanc
Some speak of huge financial losses, others evoke concern or uncertainty, while a few see it as the perfect opportunity to renew and modernize their ways of doing things in philanthropy. One thing is certain, the impacts of the COVID-19 will have an effect on the charities of the region in the short -, medium-and even long-term.
Leucan Outaouais maintains that the attack him will lose 40 % of its anticipated revenues for the next year in the region, the organization coming to the aid of children with cancer and their families with, among others, had to make a cross of the last month on the Challenge of the chefs, a cooking competition friendly which has raised more than $ 105,000 in 2019. We first considered the move in the fall, but by caution and saying that “even if containment measures are lifted, people may be in shock,” the organization presented the event in the next year.
As for the shaved head Challenge, it was announced at the beginning of the crisis that it will take place in virtual form this spring.
“It is very dramatic. We just lost 40 % of our revenues, except that cancer is not a quarantine, we must continue to support our families, and the concerns are major. Since a year and a half, there has been a rise in cases of cancer among our young people, there have been 13 cases in a year in the Outaouais region, it has never been seen. I have all confidence in the after, because the cause is noble. I have tremendous confidence in the area when the machine will restart, there is hope that the people will be waiting for you. For example, it is heart-breaking to cancel an activity such as the Challenge of the heads, except that the partners have decided to come back without hesitation, ” said the provincial director of Leucan for the Outaouais, and Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Jacques Tremblay.
The Alzheimer Society of Outaouais québécois, that philanthropy represents 25 % of annual revenues, we had other choice than to postpone for five months the Evenings event Discoveries beers and gourmet (12 September). But nothing is yet cast in concrete, given that the large gatherings have been banned until the end of August.
“There’s a lot of unknown, one can only hope that it will replace. The events organized by third parties have also been deferred for the moment. For donations, there are still those who enter, but the decline is pretty dramatic, if it is not that donations in memoriam, because there are not even celebrations of the end of life, ” said the director general, Annie Villeneuve.
This last argues that the impact on families and caregivers are just as important.
“We adapt our services to the needs of the present, it is necessary to be innovative. It has changed our ways of operating and supporting families virtually, through social networks or by phone. And while the needs for the Alzheimer’s and related diseases are growing, people can no longer come in the day centres or respite. The risk of exhaustion are very great for the family caregivers in this moment, ” she said.
The COVID-19 also comes with its own consequences for the canadian Society of multiple sclerosis, says the head of the section Outaouais, Jean-François Gauthier, who said that there will certainly be a decrease in revenue this year.
“We’re going to lose a lot. The rent for our premises, we pay yet, and during this time, we must continue to help the people. They should not feel abandoned “, lance-t-il.
That’s not a problem, the organization decided to roll up its sleeves and to adjust accordingly to the crisis by transforming its Walk for hope (may 24), the event, the more profit, in business entirely virtual.
“It is certain that the amount will not be the same and that the atmosphere is not the same, but at the same time it is interesting to participate in family “, stated Mr. Gauthier.