COVID-19: long-term impacts to the philanthropic organizations in the Outaouais region

| May 2, 2020 | News | No Comments

COVID-19: des impacts à long terme pour les organismes philanthropiques en Outaouais

COVID-19: des impacts à long terme pour les organismes philanthropiques en Outaouais

The general director of the Société Alzheimer de l’outaouais, Annie Villeneuve estimen that the impacts of the COVID-19 will be felt in the long term with the philanthropic organizations of the region.

May 1, 2020 22.08

Share

COVID-19: long-term impacts to the philanthropic organizations in the Outaouais region

COVID-19: des impacts à long terme pour les organismes philanthropiques en Outaouais

COVID-19: des impacts à long terme pour les organismes philanthropiques en Outaouais

Daniel LeBlanc

The Right

Share

Some speak of huge financial losses, others evoke concern or uncertainty, while a few see it as the perfect opportunity to renew and modernize their ways of doing things in philanthropy. One thing is certain, the impacts of the COVID-19 will have an effect on the charities of the region in the short -, medium-and even long-term.

Leucan Outaouais maintains that the attack him will lose 40 % of its anticipated revenues for the next year in the region, the organization coming to the aid of children with cancer and their families with, among others, had to make a cross of the last month on the Challenge of the chefs, a cooking competition friendly which has raised more than $ 105,000 in 2019. We first considered the move in the fall, but by caution and saying that “even if containment measures are lifted, people may be in shock,” the organization presented the event in the next year.

As for the shaved head Challenge, it was announced at the beginning of the crisis that it will take place in virtual form this spring.

“It is very dramatic. We just lost 40 % of our revenues, except that cancer is not a quarantine, we must continue to support our families, and the concerns are major. Since a year and a half, there has been a rise in cases of cancer among our young people, there have been 13 cases in a year in the Outaouais region, it has never been seen. I have all confidence in the after, because the cause is noble. I have tremendous confidence in the area when the machine will restart, there is hope that the people will be waiting for you. For example, it is heart-breaking to cancel an activity such as the Challenge of the heads, except that the partners have decided to come back without hesitation, ” said the provincial director of Leucan for the Outaouais, and Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Jacques Tremblay.

The Alzheimer Society of Outaouais québécois, that philanthropy represents 25 % of annual revenues, we had other choice than to postpone for five months the Evenings event Discoveries beers and gourmet (12 September). But nothing is yet cast in concrete, given that the large gatherings have been banned until the end of August.

“There’s a lot of unknown, one can only hope that it will replace. The events organized by third parties have also been deferred for the moment. For donations, there are still those who enter, but the decline is pretty dramatic, if it is not that donations in memoriam, because there are not even celebrations of the end of life, ” said the director general, Annie Villeneuve.

This last argues that the impact on families and caregivers are just as important.

“We adapt our services to the needs of the present, it is necessary to be innovative. It has changed our ways of operating and supporting families virtually, through social networks or by phone. And while the needs for the Alzheimer’s and related diseases are growing, people can no longer come in the day centres or respite. The risk of exhaustion are very great for the family caregivers in this moment, ” she said.

The COVID-19 also comes with its own consequences for the canadian Society of multiple sclerosis, says the head of the section Outaouais, Jean-François Gauthier, who said that there will certainly be a decrease in revenue this year.

“We’re going to lose a lot. The rent for our premises, we pay yet, and during this time, we must continue to help the people. They should not feel abandoned “, lance-t-il.

That’s not a problem, the organization decided to roll up its sleeves and to adjust accordingly to the crisis by transforming its Walk for hope (may 24), the event, the more profit, in business entirely virtual.

“It is certain that the amount will not be the same and that the atmosphere is not the same, but at the same time it is interesting to participate in family “, stated Mr. Gauthier.

COVID-19: des impacts à long terme pour les organismes philanthropiques en Outaouais

The director of the division in Ottawa of the canadian Society of multiple Sclerosis, Jean-François Gauthier

Patrick Woodbury, Right

He adds that this new situation, which leads to the cancellation of all services to people with the disease, will, however, be possible to initiate a greater shift to the web, including offering online sessions (yoga, adapted physical activity, psychology, conferences, etc) on platforms such as Zoom or TEAMS. People who have multiple sclerosis must move so that their health improves, ” he recalls.

In may, in the margins of the campaign ” Enjoy to stop the SP “, the restaurant owners of the region should also offer a special meal for which a donation would be donated to the cause for each sale.

“We postponed it, because there are companies in trouble, and we saw very badly to go knock on their door for sponsorships. We are looking for alternatives “, specifies-t-it.

The canadian cancer Society, which hoped to raise 300 000 $ with its Relay for life in June in Ottawa, has also had to cancel its popular sale of daffodils in April.

“For us, it happened at the worst time of the year, because spring is a very big period of time. While there is some effort to virtual, remains that we know very well, for example for the daffodils, it will not have the same impact as sell physically thousands of flowers to a lot of different places. For the Relay for life, it is canceled until the end of the summer, because we know very well that social distancing will remain for months. This is our model of fundraising that is put into question. Across the country, we are talking about $ 180 million in the last year and where it expects to lose $ 100 million, it has never been seen. Even in the time of a pandemic, people will continue to receive diagnoses every day, ” said spokesman Andre Beaulieu.

The third part of the CCS staff have been temporarily laid off, including all those in the office of the Outaouais region.

“There are some services which are maintained, but we wonder how are we going to remain present for this customer-there, while continuing to fund research. We are the largest donor of funds to this level. It has a reserve fund, but the organizations do not operate on credit “, lance-t-il.

The Foundation Santé Gatineau, which was postponed in September activities such as the Cyclotour Santé Outaouais, and the Walk in Pink, it wants to be, all the same, optimistic despite the circumstances.

“Generally, the philanthropy will be affected, it is clear, due to the economic impacts. But what is interesting, for example when you look at the last recession in Canada, it is that we are never affected at the same point as the markets. For example, in 2008, we had talked about an 8% decrease. There were also organizations that had raised more money during this difficult period, because their mission was directly related to the situation, for example, Moisson Outaouais. Is this going to be the case for organisms in health this time ? There may be a direct correlation, I think it depends on what the individual is going to be put in place to change its ways of doing business, ” explains the director-general, John Pigeon.

Stating that the Foundation has already made commitments, for example the purchase of a third mammography unit for the Hospital in Gatineau, he argues that “the event” is a form of fund-raising.

“Since a few years already, it has put a lot more emphasis on our mail, we saw it with the emergency fund for the COVID-19. It is also used by a lot of social media and traditional media. And the good old telephone still works for keeping in touch with donors. There has never been needed as much as the public supports us. We are going through this crisis-there, ” he concludes.

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *