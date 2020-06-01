COVID-19: lower increase of cases in Quebec since the end of march
The coronavirus has made 76 new victims, for a balance of 4439 lives lost in the province.
May 30, 2020 11h37
Updated at 23h04
The canadian Press
MONTREAL — Quebec has reported 419 new cases of the COVID-19 Saturday, the lowest increase daily since the end of march.
This increase brings the total number of people infected with 50 651 since the beginning of the pandemic.
This figure includes, however, the dead and the 16 070 cures identified to date. There were in fact 30 142 cases still active as of Friday.
Sixty-eight people were hospitalized, for a total of 1197. Among these, 167 were in the intensive care, a decrease of five.
We added 385 confirmed infections in the region of Montréal, for a total of 25 223. The number of cases rose slightly to settle at 5387 in the region of Laval and 6835 in the Montérégie region.
In Canada
In a press release published Saturday, the director-in-chief of the public health agency of Canada has called on the people struggling with acute health problems or chronic conditions that defy their medical appointments.
“In this period of COVID-19, it is not surprising that people worry at the idea of going to the office of their health care professional or the emergency room to be treated,” said Dr. Theresa Tam.
“I insist, however, that it is very important that you don’t miss receive immediate medical attention to prevent and treat health problems. Your health professionals are there and every day efforts to ensure that you can get safe care.”
There has been more than 1 631 000 tests administered in Canada up to now, some 22 300 per day in the last week. About 5 % of them have detected the disease.
Up to now, there have been 90 166 cases confirmed or probable in the country as a whole. The COVID-19 has caused the death of 7073 Canadians.
Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial:
- 50 651 cases in Quebec, including 4439 death
- 27 533 cases in Ontario, of which 2247 deaths
- 6992 cases in Alberta, including 143 deaths
- 2573 case in British Columbia, including 164 deaths
- 1056 case in Nova Scotia, including 60 deaths
- 645 cases in Saskatchewan, including 10 deaths
- 294 cases in Manitoba, including seven deaths
- In 261 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, 255 fine and three deaths
- 129 cases in New Brunswick, 120 healed
- 27 event at l’île-du-Prince-Édouard, all healed
- 11 case in the Yukon, all healed
- five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed
- no case in Nunavut.
These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases, all cured, by the passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.