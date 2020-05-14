COVID-19 : mass screening in the largest private seniors ‘ residence in Quebec city
The Manor and Course of the Atrium is the largest private seniors ‘ residence in Quebec.
Marc Allard
The Sun
Mass screening has been initiated in the largest private seniors ‘ residence in Quebec city, the Manor and Course of the Atrium, where the COVID-19 has already infected more than forty people.
A team of front-line health workers is currently on-site for the detection of over 450 people, according to an email sent to employees of the integrated Center for academic health and social services (CIUSSS) of the Capitale-Nationale region obtained by The Sun.
“This approach will provide a clear picture of the users affected and healthy, and then apply the measures to curb the spread of the virus and better protect the rest of the staff and the clientele,” says the CIUSSS.
On the 1st of may, the Manor and Course of the Atrium in Charlesbourg, property group Chartwell, became the eighth home of an outbreak of the virus in the National Capital with eight confirmed cases.
Since then, the virus has continued to spread. The Manor and the Atrium has 33 users and 12 employees positive, according to the most recent balance sheet of the CIUSSS of the Capitale-Nationale, published on Tuesday. Up to now, a resident has died from the COVID-19.
According to Dr. François Desbiens, director of public health for the CIUSSS of the Capitale-Nationale region, the screening was first conducted with residents of buildings where contamination was confirmed.
“We looked at the situation as a whole Saturday, and we realized that there were also cases that had been reported in other buildings. To have a complete picture of the situation, it was decided to test the whole setup.”
All residents and employees need to be tested, ” said Dr. Desbiens.