COVID-19: more regions will be able to ” déconfiner “, Toronto will still have to wait
More than 32 000 cases of COVID-19 have been listed since the beginning of the crisis in ontario.
June 15, 2020 12: 24 pm
Updated at 16h18
Émilie Pelletier
The government, Ford has announced, on Monday afternoon, new regions that will join as soon as Friday to those that are already passed to the next phase of the plan déconfinement Ontario. Toronto, Peel and Windsor are the only areas that will not be able to open their terraces and their salons.
The new regions that will trigger their déconfinement this Friday are those of Durham, Haldimand-Norfolk, Halton, Hamilton, Lambton, Niagara, and York.
Toronto, Peel and Windsor are the only areas on the 34 covered by units of local public health that can not yet proceed to the second phase of the déconfinement of the province.
The population will continue to be patient, repeated the prime minister and Doug Ford during his daily press conference on Monday.
Why these three regions in particular? “The numbers are still higher than hoped, unfortunately “, noted the minister of ontario Health care, Christine Elliott.
That said, Mr. Ford has argued that these regions will not have to wait ” too long “. The prime minister hopes to be able to announce the déconfinement of these three remaining regions next Friday, the 26th of June, but that all will depend on the number of cases.
Stimuler tourism
The minister of Industries, heritage, sport, tourism and culture, Lisa MacLeod, has announced that the province will invest $ 13 million to boost tourism and to support companies in their economic recovery.
When this first appeared in the daily press conference since the beginning of the crisis COVID-19, the minister MacLeod has also indicated that it will begin a tour of Ontario, nicknamed ” The world in one province “, during the summer to make the promotion of tourism.
It will begin its tour to Niagara falls, Friday, to celebrate the reopening of the region.
COVID-19: fewer than 200 new cases in Ontario, two days in a row
For the second day in a row and for the third time in the last four days, Ontario has registered below 200 new cases of COVID-19.
The province has identified 181 new infections of sars coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of case 32 370.
All in all, 2 527 lives were lost in Ontario because of the virus, including 1 629 residents and six employees of nursing homes long-term.
In contrast, less than 500 active cases are counted among residents in centres for seniors.
In addition, 84.1% of people infected by the COVID-19 are now considered cured.
On Sunday, there were 419 hospital admissions, including 104 patients in the intensive care unit and 69 under respirator.
In addition, more than 20 000 tests were performed in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the crisis, the data for testing has often proved to be down during the weekends.
The minister of Health, Christine Elliott, has also touted the merits of screening in Ontario, during the daily press conference on Monday, claiming that Ontario reached a historic one million tests.
According to her, the follow-up of people infected by the virus is going well also.