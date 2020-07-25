COVID-19: more than 2 million screening tests performed in Ontario

July 25, 2020

Ontario has made more than 2 million screening tests to the COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

July 25, 2020 11h13

Julien Coderre

The Right

The health authorities in Ontario have completed more than two million screening tests to the COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Over the past 24 hours 29 904 people have been tested.

“Test the people will remain a critical aspect of our plan to combat the virus,” pointed out the minister of Health of the province, Christine Elliott, noting that 27 of the 34 public health units in Ontario have reported five cases or less of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Saturday, Ontario recorded an increase of 138 new cases of COVID-19 on its territory, thus bringing the total number of people infected with 38 543 since the beginning of the crisis. Among these new cases, 28 were established in Ottawa, while 33 are located in Windsor-Essex.

The minister of Health of Ontario, Christine Elliott

Archives, The canadian Press

“As before, 66% of new cases of Saturday, are aged less than 40 years,” said minister Elliott.

Of all, 97 people were hospitalized while over 30 are in intensive care.

The number of healings has increased by 140 compared to the previous report, reaching 34 240 (88.8 per cent).

Moreover, a new death is to be deplored in ontario while 2 759 people lost their lives due to the virus so far. Of the lot, in 1791, were residents of care homes long-term.

Le Soleil

