COVID-19: more than 2 million screening tests performed in Ontario
Ontario has made more than 2 million screening tests to the COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
July 25, 2020 11h13
Julien Coderre
The Right
The health authorities in Ontario have completed more than two million screening tests to the COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Over the past 24 hours 29 904 people have been tested.
“Test the people will remain a critical aspect of our plan to combat the virus,” pointed out the minister of Health of the province, Christine Elliott, noting that 27 of the 34 public health units in Ontario have reported five cases or less of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.
Saturday, Ontario recorded an increase of 138 new cases of COVID-19 on its territory, thus bringing the total number of people infected with 38 543 since the beginning of the crisis. Among these new cases, 28 were established in Ottawa, while 33 are located in Windsor-Essex.