COVID-19: more than 2000 active cases in Quebec, for the first time since June 26
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the province has identified a total of 58 514 cases. The authorities reported Saturday 171 new cases.
July 25, 2020 12: 18pm
Updated at 13h03
The canadian Press
MONTREAL — For the first time since the 26th of June, the number of active cases of COVID-19, Quebec, has exceeded the threshold of 2000.
According to data published Saturday on the website of the national Institute of public health of Quebec (INSPQ), the number of active cases in Quebec was Friday at 2137, is 137 more than the day before.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the province has identified a total of 58 414 cases. The authorities reported Saturday 171 new cases.
They complain also two new deaths, one that occurred before July 18, bringing the death toll to 5666.
There are 14 hospitalizations of less, to reach a total of 206. Among these, 12 are in intensive care, the same number as the day before.
The data of the INSPQ report 50 703 healings.
The number of samples analyzed 23 July amounted to 16 440, well above the target of 14 000 desired by the authorities.
Two regions are particularly affected by the upsurge of the pandemic: the island of Montréal and the Montérégie, where it was recorded, respectively, 85 and 34 new cases. It has been identified on the island of Montreal 28 424 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The Montérégie now 8613.
Other regions reported increases of more modest. There were 11 new cases in Laval (5970), nine new cases in the National Capital (1933), eight in Lanaudière (4449), seven in the eastern Townships (1011) and two in the Outaouais region (653).
In Canada
Up to now, there have been 113 517 cases confirmed or probable in the country as a whole. The COVID-19 has caused the death of 8885 Canadians.
The health authorities in canada said Saturday that 87 % of people with diabetes are up to now restored.
Canadian laboratories have submitted more than 3.7 million people to a test screening of the COVID-19. During the last week, 44 000 people on average per day have been tested, of which 1 % have obtained a positive result, authorities have indicated through a press.
Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial : 58 414 case in Quebec, of which 5666 death; 38 543 cases in Ontario, of which 2759 deaths; 10 086 case in Alberta, of which 178 deaths; 3419 case in British Columbia, including 191 deaths; 1099 case in Saskatchewan, including 16 deaths; 1067 case in Nova Scotia, including 63 deaths; 384 cases in Manitoba, including seven deaths; 265 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths; 170 cases in New Brunswick, with two deaths; 36 cases in the Île-du-Prince-Édouard; 14 cases in the Yukon, five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed; no cases in Nunavut.
These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases, all cured, by the passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.