COVID-19: more than 4 million reported cases in the world
In the world, at least 277 127 deaths have been identified.
May 9, 2020 18: 21
AFP
Agence France-Presse
PARIS — More than four million cases of new coronavirus have been officially reported worldwide, of which more than three-quarters in Europe and the United States, according to a count conducted by theAFP from official sources on Saturday (21H45 GMT).
At least 4 001 437 cases of infection, among which 277 127 deaths, have been identified, including in Europe, the continent most affected, with 1 708 648 cases and 155 074 death, as well as in the United States (1 305 544 cases, of which 78 320 deaths).
The number of diagnosed cases does not reflect, however, that a fraction of the actual number of contaminations, a large number of countries testing serious cases.