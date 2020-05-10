COVID-19: more than 4 million reported cases in the world

| May 10, 2020 | News | No Comments

COVID-19: plus de 4 millions de cas déclarés dans le monde

COVID-19: plus de 4 millions de cas déclarés dans le monde

In the world, at least 277 127 deaths have been identified.

Share

May 9, 2020 18: 21

Share

COVID-19: more than 4 million reported cases in the world

AFP

Agence France-Presse

PARIS — More than four million cases of new coronavirus have been officially reported worldwide, of which more than three-quarters in Europe and the United States, according to a count conducted by theAFP from official sources on Saturday (21H45 GMT).

At least 4 001 437 cases of infection, among which 277 127 deaths, have been identified, including in Europe, the continent most affected, with 1 708 648 cases and 155 074 death, as well as in the United States (1 305 544 cases, of which 78 320 deaths).

The number of diagnosed cases does not reflect, however, that a fraction of the actual number of contaminations, a large number of countries testing serious cases.

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *