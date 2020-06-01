COVID-19: more than six million cases in the world, and the pursuit of déconfinement

May 30, 2020

Updated at 22h24

COVID-19: more than six million cases in the world, and the pursuit of déconfinement

Valeria Pacheco

Agence France-Presse

BRASILIA — More than six million cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been reported worldwide, of which two-thirds in Europe and the United States, Brazil, becoming Saturday the fourth country in terms of death, with nearly 29,000 deaths.

At the same time, the gradual lifting of the restriction measures taken by governments to combat the pandemic continues, from Paris to New Delhi.

The COVID-19 has made at least 366 848 deaths on the planet, of which almost half (177 595) on the european continent, where about two million people have been identified.

“When we come out of this pandemic, we will not be able to continue to do what we were doing and as we were doing. No, everything will be different,” said pope Francis in a video message on the occasion of the feast of Pentecost.

If the United States remains the country with the largest number of cases (1 769 776) and death (103 758), it is now in Latin America as the virus progresses more rapidly, particularly in Brazil.

Country of 210 million people, the giant south-american became on Saturday the fourth country in terms of deaths from the coronavirus, with 28 834 deaths, according to statistics of the ministry of Health.

The department has identified 956 additional deaths in 24 hours and a new record daily the number of people infected (26 928), bringing the total to 465 166 persons infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

Brazil remains in terms of death largely behind the United States, the most affected country with at least 103, 000 deaths, followed by the Uk (38 376) and Italy (33 340), France is fifth (28 771), according to the counting of theAFP.

Indeed, Brazil has become the fourth country in identifying the most dead.

AP, Eraldo Peres

Progress in Latin America

Other countries in Latin America continue to suffer progression of the pandemic.

This is the case of Peru, the second country in Latin America most affected by the coronavirus, which has exceeded the Saturday 155 000 confirmed cases after you have registered a record number of 7 386 new cases in 24 hours.

The number of dead has now reached 4 371 in this country of 33 million people, an increase of 141 in 24 hours, said the peruvian ministry of Health.

In Bolivia, four of the country’s nine regions, including Santa Cruz de la Sierra, the most affected, have announced Saturday that they would extend the containment measures, contrary to the decisions of the central government, which wants to revive the economy.

Bolivia has recorded with the date of the may 31 8 731 cases of coronavirus and 300 dead, most of them in the Santa Cruz area.

The european Union called Saturday for Washington to reconsider its decision to break with the world health Organization (WHO), calling for solidarity in the face of the progression of the novel coronavirus.

On Friday, the us president, Donald Trump, has in fact executed his threat, accusing the WHO of convenience with China, where the COVID-19 appeared in December.

Further déconfinement in Europe

With the improvement of the health situation in Europe, the restrictions imposed shall continue to be exercised.

Italy has reopened to the public Saturday, the leaning Tower of Pisa, and the malls became accessible again in the Ukrainian capital Kiev.

In France, the population was able to reconnect with its parks and gardens after two months of closure.

The Colosseum in Rome is illuminated in the colors of the Italian flag.

AP, Fabio Polimeni

Only allowed to reopen on June 2 in Paris with the second step of the déconfinement, the terraces of the cafés, bars and restaurants can also occupy free of charge a part of the public space.

The british government has allowed the revival closed on June 1, sports competitions, while in Spain, the clubs of the football championship will also be able Monday to return to collective training, “total”, the last step before the restart of the competition on 11 June.

In Austria, a Formula 1 Grand Prix will take place at Spielberg (center) in July.

Greece is going to allow flights from more countries of the european Union, among which France, from the 15th of June.

Greece is going to allow flights from more countries of the EU, including France, starting on June 15.

AP, Thanassis Stavrakis

Spain could also allow the return of German tourists, French or scandinavian since the second half of the month of June in the framework of a pilot project in the Balearic and Canary islands.

In Northern Macedonia, the president Stevo Pendarovski has extended Saturday of two-week state of emergency after an increase in the number of deaths and new cases.

In the United Kingdom, many experts and members of the opposition have deemed Saturday “premature” the government’s decision to move Monday to the next phase of the déconfinement, the COVID-19 continuing unabated.

The Esplanade of the Mosques in Jerusalem, the third holy place of islam, has re-opened its doors Sunday morning after more than two months of closure due to the pandemic.

In Asia, India on Saturday announced an easing of the containment: as of 8 June, religious buildings, hotels, restaurants and malls may reopen, despite a new record of daily contamination in this country (175 000 of which 5 000 were fatal).

