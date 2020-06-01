COVID-19: more than six million cases in the world, and the pursuit of déconfinement
Valeria Pacheco
Agence France-Presse
BRASILIA — More than six million cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been reported worldwide, of which two-thirds in Europe and the United States, Brazil, becoming Saturday the fourth country in terms of death, with nearly 29,000 deaths.
At the same time, the gradual lifting of the restriction measures taken by governments to combat the pandemic continues, from Paris to New Delhi.
The COVID-19 has made at least 366 848 deaths on the planet, of which almost half (177 595) on the european continent, where about two million people have been identified.
“When we come out of this pandemic, we will not be able to continue to do what we were doing and as we were doing. No, everything will be different,” said pope Francis in a video message on the occasion of the feast of Pentecost.
If the United States remains the country with the largest number of cases (1 769 776) and death (103 758), it is now in Latin America as the virus progresses more rapidly, particularly in Brazil.
Country of 210 million people, the giant south-american became on Saturday the fourth country in terms of deaths from the coronavirus, with 28 834 deaths, according to statistics of the ministry of Health.
The department has identified 956 additional deaths in 24 hours and a new record daily the number of people infected (26 928), bringing the total to 465 166 persons infected since the beginning of the pandemic.
Brazil remains in terms of death largely behind the United States, the most affected country with at least 103, 000 deaths, followed by the Uk (38 376) and Italy (33 340), France is fifth (28 771), according to the counting of theAFP.