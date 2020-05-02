COVID-19: NBA postpones the lottery prior to the draft
May 1, 2020 22h37
NEW YORK — The NBA announced Friday the postponement of the lottery, as well as pre-testing, originally planned in may, two steps prior to the draft which held on 25 June in Brooklyn is just as threatened by the coronavirus.
“The lottery of the draft 2020 and the trials 2020, all of which had to both be held on 19 and 21 may in Chicago, are deferred,” said the forum without more details.
It is during the lottery that the 30 franchises know their ranking to select the best players from american universities, or from abroad, supposed to strengthen their workforce.
This classification depends, in part, of one, who has been their at the end of the regular season just finished. The 14 teams that did not qualify for the playoffs are awarded the 14 first choice of the lottery. 16 other the following.
The franchise that has the worst balance sheet has 250 chances out of 1000 (25 %) of having the first choice, with a guarantee of inheriting the worst 4th choice if the chance of the dessert. The one with the 14e balance sheet has only a 5% chance of having the first choice.
The classification fixed in the 11 march, the date on which the NBA has suspended its regular season after the positive test of the French Rudy Gobert (Utah), it is Golden State that has the most chance to benefit from this first choice, followed by Cleveland and Minnesota.
The other event reported is testing, at which time the future players and stars of the League are subjected to technical tests and physical teams.
The draft 2020, during which each team must select a player, on two tours, for the time being maintained at 25 June in Brooklyn, “although some sources expect that ilsoit postponed,” says ESPN.