COVID-19: Need of staff to perform screening tests to Quebec
Share
July 17, 2020 11h51
Share
COVID-19: Need of staff to perform screening tests to Quebec
The CIUSSS of the Capitale-Nationale region is in search of dozens of health professionals to respond to the increase in the number of screenings in the context of déconfinement.
The announcement of the settlement occurred a few hours after the publication in The Sun of testimonials of citizens regretting having waited for up to three days before you have access to a test. If we add the period of 48 hours before having a result, that’s 5 days of uncertainty for people who have symptoms or who have been in contact with infected people.
In its recruitment campaign, the CIUSSS said to be in search of all kinds of profiles to come lend a hand: “physiotherapists, dental hygienists, dentists, nutritionists, respiratory therapists, of medical technologists, audiologists, nurses or auxiliary nurses who are retired or who do not occupy currently not a full-time job “, one can read in the press release of the health centre. These people will be trained and equipped to avoid contamination and will be able to obtain a premium of 8 % linked to the context of the COVID-19.
As more people are again in a situation of employment with the reopening of businesses, government initiatives such as “jecontribue” are no longer as effective. A lot of people who were available in the spring are not. This is why a second wave of recruitment took place on https://jecontribuecovid19.gouv.qc.ca and on recrutementdepistage.ca.
In Montreal, queues of several hours to form in front of the centres of testing. On 11 July, the regional Directorate of Montreal public health has asked all those who have attended a bar or a club in the city, since the 1st of July, to go and get tested. In Québec, there are reports 141 new cases on the morning of Friday 17 July 2020.