COVID-19 : new cats and mosquitoes…
Jean-François Cliche
The Sun
12 April 2020 4: 00
Share
COVID-19 : new cats and mosquitoes…
Share
SCIENCE DAILY / The knowledge on the COVID-19 are evolving very quickly. Even if there remains much to learn about the virus, the scholarly publications follow one another at a frantic pace for the past few weeks. Even if my colleagues at the Centre Click, Québec Science and myself are trying to provide you with daily answers to possible questions that you send to us, it comes as new studies become available after the publication of our response.
There has been nothing so far that contradicts the answers that we have data (sometimes it is even more confirmations than anything else), but I still found in it all a few updates it is interesting to do. Here they are.
The plasma cured
On 15 march, I wrote that it was in principle possible to use the plasma (the liquid part of the blood) of people cured of the COVID-19 in order to treat seriously ill patients, because their blood plasma contains antibodies effective against the disease. The history of medicine is full of examples of the kind, but I noted also, that there was no study in good and due form published on the serum therapy (the name of this type of treatment) for the COVID-19 in particular.
Well now there are at least two, even if they are small. One is published in the Journal of the American Medical Association on march 27, and was on 5 patients in a critical state. The other was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on 18 march, on a sample of 10 patients with “severely affected”. Both have seen a marked improvement in the condition of their patients
It remains difficult to use this kind of treatment on a large scale, but apart from that, yes, it seems it works as well as could be expected.
Pets
We told you on march 26, that cats and dogs were not vectors of the COVID-19, or at least that even in the worst case, they were vectors extremely improbable. This remains true, but a study published last week in Science has found that the virus seems to be perfectly able to multiply in the cat but not the dog. A few days earlier, the scholarly journal Nature published the results very comparable.
Then if the virus can survive and replicate inside the cat, it opens in theory (and insist on the theoretical aspect) the door to human transmission. However, nuance, the microbiologist from the Institut Armand-Frappier (INRS) and a specialist in coronavirus-Pierre Talbot, there is nothing in there that should cause panic in the cat owners. “This is not because cats are susceptible to SARS-CoV2 [editor’s note : the name of the virus that gives the COVID-19] that they will pass it on easily to their masters,” he says.
There are all sorts of reasons that could make the cats carry the virus without infecting humans. It is not yet known any of this question, but we can imagine, for example, that their airways are more vulnerable than ours, or that as they are much smaller than humans, they just can’t issue as many infectious droplets that we, or project them on most surfaces that we touch the more (counters, door handles, ramps, etc).
This will be one to watch, so.
Blood and mosquitoes
Last Tuesday, I wrote that it was very, very unlikely that the COVID-19 be transmitted by mosquitoes because the “pump” that serves to aspirate do not inject the blood of the victims earlier in that of the new. There is still a possibility that a mosquito bites an infected person and bites another immediately after, which can make a little bit of blood from one to the other. But even with this account, pointed out to me the virologist, UQAM Benoît Barbeau, the chances of contamination to the COVID are practically non-existent.
Gold in addition to this, I was informed the researcher of the Université Laval Sylvain Moineau last week, it seems that this coronavirus is not flowing (or very little) in the blood. A study published earlier this month in Nature has indeed looked at different parts of the body to see if there were other places of replication outside of the respiratory tract, and has found “no virus in the blood and urine”. What makes it even more unlikely the chance is already infinitesimal transmission by mosquitoes.
And this is a record that absolutely no one will have to follow this summer — and it is so much better…