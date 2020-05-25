COVID-19: new Saturday manifs against the restrictions in Germany
Demonstrators germans are protesting against the measures of restrictions surrounding the COVID-19.
May 23, 2020 21h36
BERLIN — dozens of protests were held across Germany on Saturday as part of a protest movement, targeting restrictive measures against the coronavirus, which is gaining momentum in the country.
“Freedom of thought”, “Don’t touch the Constitution”… These gatherings have been held since the beginning of April, each Saturday, to the initial call of a collective hodgepodge called “democratic Resistance”.
It sees the containment measures decided by the government in the fight against the pandemic since march, the beginning of authoritarian rule or an unlawful interference with the freedom of the individual.
“This containment was totally unnecessary,” growls Kathrin, a woman protester in berlin 42 years of age, participating in music, in a gathering of a hundred people in front of the city hall of the German capital.
“I don’t understand why we can not return now to normality. The coronavirus has killed a lot less than the flu these last few years,” commented Moritz another participant in berlin 28-year-old.