COVID-19: nine new fatalities in Ottawa
The residence of Peter D. Clark, Ottawa.
May 22, 2020 9h38
Updated at 16h36
Julien Paquette
Ottawa public health (OPS) has listed 9 deaths caused by the COVID-19 in its last update.
The new coronavirus has now made over 220 victims in the federal capital.
In spite of these nine new deaths, the senior clinician of the Clinical epidemiology Program at the research Institute of the Ottawa hospital, Doug Manuel, points out that the increase in the number of deaths has slowed in the last days.
This downward trend — and many other signs of a slowdown confirms that Ottawa has managed to flatten the transmission curve. Note that SPO has also identified 17 new cases of the COVID-19 in Ottawa, bringing the total to 1885 infections confirmed through the city.
Dr. Manuel warns, however, the citizens of the federal capital that the risk of a further increase in the rate of transmission is still present.
“I am very optimistic, I do not believe that we will see a second wave […], but it depends on us. It is necessary to continue to practice the distancing physical,” says Doug Manuel.
The service of the municipal regulations of the City of Ottawa will keep a watchful eye on the parks and outdoor sport facilities, which have recently been reopened.
The general manager of Recreation, Culture and Facilities in Ottawa, Dan Chenier, recalls the need to continue to practice the distance physical between members of different households, and that gatherings of more than five people are prohibited by provincial law.
Home Peter D. Clark
A resident of the home long-term care-Peter D. Clark died after having contracted the COVID-19, announced the City of Ottawa.
He is the third resident of the facility operated by the municipality to die due to the new coronavirus. The City of Ottawa has also had to announce the death of an employee of the home Peter D. Clark earlier this week.
In a note sent to the city council, the director general of community and social services of the City, Donna Gray, argues that one resident and two employees have received the confirmation that they have contracted the COVID-19.
“This brings the total for the Household of Peter D. Clark for 20 residents, 16 staff members positive,” writes Ms. Gray.
