COVID-19: no action possible in the event of contamination in the raising of Trump
On the website of the campaign of Donald Trump, his supporters must sign a waiver of liability to enroll in these events.
Share
June 11, 2020 21h22
Share
COVID-19: no action possible in the event of contamination in the raising of Trump
AFP
Agence France-Presse
WASHINGTON — supporters of Donald Trump is making to its upcoming rallies must make a commitment not to prosecute the campaign team of republican president in the event of contamination by the new coronavirus.
The billionaire new york announced on Wednesday that a resumption of rallies to campaign in four States (Oklahoma, Florida, Arizona and North Carolina), despite the outbreak of coronavirus, which continues rampant.
In Florida, Arizona and North Carolina, the number of infections recorded is even on the rise again. The whole country has lost 113 000 lives because of the COVID-19, and more than two million cases have been recorded.
But on the website of the campaign of Donald Trump, his supporters must sign a waiver of liability to enroll in these events.
“By pressing the button registration below, you agree that there is a risk of exposure to the COVID-19 in every public place where other people. By participating in this gathering, you and the guests assume all risks related to the COVID-19”, is it written on the page of the gathering that will take place in Oklahoma on Friday, June 19.
They are also requested not to bear the responsibility of a possible contamination to a member or affiliate’s re-election campaign from the billionaire.
No mention of wearing a mask is not made.
The announcement of a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 19, has immediately created controversy in a country shaken by the death of George Floyd and a full examination of conscience on the issue of racism.
Tulsa was the site of a massacre racist in 1921, when a mob of Whites had killed hundreds of African-Americans in a black neighbourhood and thriving city.
In addition, the chosen date (” Juneteenth “in English) corresponds to the” day of Liberty ” celebrating the abolition of slavery in Texas on June 19, 1865.
A decision that Kamala Harris, the senator from California that could become the colistière of the democratic opponent of Mr. Trump, Joe Biden, was described as a “feast” organised by the chairman for the white supremacist.
The White House responded Thursday by explaining that “Juneteenth” was “an important day” for Mr. Trump and that he wanted to take the opportunity to “share progress” for Black americans.
Joe Biden has not yet announced resumption of the rallies of the campaign.