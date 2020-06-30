COVID-19: no cases active in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean

COVID-19: aucun cas actif au Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean

COVID-19: aucun cas actif au Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean

June 29, 2020

Updated at 16: 20

COVID-19: no cases active in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean

COVID-19: aucun cas actif au Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean

COVID-19: aucun cas actif au Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean

Anne-Marie Gravel

The Daily

The Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean no case active COVID-19. All the people who have contracted the virus on the regional territory and who have not succumbed to in the early weeks of the pandemic are now healed.

After you have stopped publishing its balance sheet daily for three days, the government of Quebec has made public its data again Monday.

In the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, the situation is still good. No new cases have been reported since June 15. On Monday, the regional assessment was still 330 people infected since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of people healed is of 304. Recall that 26 people died of the COVID-19 between 10 April and 6 may. It is, therefore, to say that he no longer has a case active on the regional territory.

Le Soleil

