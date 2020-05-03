COVID-19: no new cases and no deaths in the Gaspé peninsula and the Îles-de-la-Madeleine
The Gaspé and the Islands record seven new cures for a total of 101 since the beginning of the pandemic.
May 3, 2020 15h32
Share
COVID-19: no new cases and no deaths in the Gaspé peninsula and the Îles-de-la-Madeleine
Gilles Gagné
The Sun
Share
CARLETON – For a second day in a row, the public health Branch of the Gaspésie and Îles-de-la-Madeleine has not reported any case of infection to the COVID-19, and no deaths linked to the pandemic.
The total cases of infection going on, however, from 168 to 169 from Saturday to Sunday because the ministry of Health and social Services has been a redistribution of 1317 cases detected between 2 and 30 April, but which had not been recorded due to a computer problem.
The Gaspé and the Islands have recorded the other seven new cures for a total of 101 since the beginning of the pandemic. Considering that there were eight deaths, it has 60 documented cases of COVID-19 on the territory. There are still two people hospitalized, out of a total of 16 since the end of march.
The number of employees infected in the health sector remained at 40 since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 16 were in the employment of the integrated Centre of health and social services.
On the other hand, the IGA supermarkets to Paspébiac and New Richmond, where an outbreak was reported on April 17, will re-open to customers on may 4, in the first case and a week later in the second. The two supermarkets were still open for orders online and by phone.