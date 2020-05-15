COVID-19: no re-opening of schools in Montreal before September [VIDEO]
The prime minister François Legault and the mayor Valérie Plant at a press conference in Montreal, Thursday,
May 14, 2020 13: 00
Updated at 18h08
COVID-19: no re-opening of schools in Montreal before September
Stéphanie Marin
The Canadian Press
MONTREAL — The re-opening of elementary schools of Greater Montreal is postponed once again: the prime minister François Legault announced that they will remain closed until the next school year in September.
As the Greater Montreal area does not meet the conditions of déconfinement, the prime minister said that he had no choice but to take this decision: there is not yet a significant drop in deaths, and there is a lack of staff in hospitals to care for patients.
“The problem is not the number of beds, it is staff”, said the prime minister during a press conference in Montreal, Thursday, in the company of the mayor of the city, the Valerie Plant.
Thus, the return class for the primary scheduled for may 25 will not take place.
“For children, this is not my first choice. This is not good, especially for children with learning difficulties,” said Mr. Legault.
In September, a certain period of time will be dedicated to catch up, he promised.
Custodial services, which would also reopen on the 25th of may saw the deadline extended until the 1st of June, if the conditions are appropriate.
Finally, the case of the shops remains a problem.
The prime minister and Mrs Plant are well aware of the concerns of entrepreneurs and traders, who see the shops from the rest of Quebec to resume their activities, in addition to the large surfaces which are to their eyes a unfair competition.
Mr. Legault said keep the heading with the date of may 25, but stresses that the conditions should improve in the Greater Montreal area. Another deferral is not impossible.
One of the ways to improve the situation is to see more people adopt the wearing of the mask when they leave their homes, particularly in grocery stores and public transport, he pointed out. The reluctance of people to do this could result in a postponement of the opening of the shops.
The Quebec government will also financially assist Montreal and the municipalities of the metropolitan community in order to distribute masks to vulnerable populations and transit users.
On Thursday, the health authorities have announced that the coronavirus has claimed 131 lives in Québec, for a total of 3351 dead.
The prime minister welcomed the increase in the number of screening tests done. With 13 291 people tested – the majority in Montreal – as you get closer to the goal of 14 000 tests every day, he pointed out.
Mr. Legault was also another new to announce: the canadian armed Forces have confirmed that their soldiers will continue to lend a hand in NURSING homes of the province until June 12.
131 new death
The coronavirus has claimed 131 lives in Québec, for a total of 3351 dead, announced on Thursday that the government of the province.
There were 40 724 confirmed infections, or 793 of more than Wednesday.
Thousand eight hundred and thirty-four people were hospitalized, an increase of 18. There were 190 patients in the intensive care, which is four less than Wednesday.
There were 20 683 infections in the Montreal area, an increase of 451 relative to the previous day. There were 4439 infections in the region of Laval and 5071 in the Montérégie.
The balance sheet remained stable or unchanged in most other regions of the province. It is, however, increased from 63 cases in the Laurentians, for a total of 2075.
To DISCOVER : the detailed map of The Covid-19 prepared by Benoît Lalonde, head of practical work and research in the Department of geography, and Stéfano Biondo, cartothécaire at the Centre GéoStat of the Library, Université Laval
