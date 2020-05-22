COVID-19: no screening for everyone, even in the presence of symptoms
At the beginning of the pandemic, the Capitale-Nationale region were between 30 and 50 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 per day. Currently, the region counted on average twenty per day.
May 19, 2020
Updated on may 20, 2020 at 9h04
Elizabeth Fleury
The Sun
More than two weeks after the reopening of many businesses, and despite an expected increase in the transmission community of the COVID-19 with the return in class of elementary school students, everyone does not have access to screening tests in the National Capital, even in the presence of symptoms.
“People with experience flu-like symptoms that resemble those of the COVID-19 should contact the 418 644-4545. This will allow to rapidly detect the presence of the virus, before the symptoms worsen, and take all necessary measures to ensure the health and safety of all”, repeated up to Tuesday in his daily press releases the director of public health in the National Capital, Dr. François Desbiens.
This statement has raised some eyebrows a resident of Saint-Ferréol-les-Neiges, who has in vain attempted to obtain an appointment for screening in the last few days, while she was struggling with major headaches, fatigue, and muscle aches.
“Today [Tuesday], this is the first day since last Wednesday where I start to feel better. I’ve already had the flu, and the symptoms I had were like really in it,” said the lady, who preferred not to be identified, saying that she had spent a bad quarter of an hour and was often bed-ridden during the last week.
The retired still very active was attempted last Thursday to get an appointment for screening for the COVID-19 by calling the general number of Services Québec, which were redirected to a resource in the CIUSSS of the National Capital. As he was then less than 48 hours since onset of symptoms, the nurse allegedly told him to remember the next day what she has done.
“There, I was told that I was not eligible because I do not work outside”, just like her husband, who is teleworking, says the one who is said to have always been careful in doing their errands. “As we made renovations to the house, we go to hardware stores and the stores of flooring, for example,” explains the lady, who wondered if it might not have been infected in one of these shops.
Concerned, especially for the spouse who is diabetic, the retiree has made a telephone appointment with a doctor of his clinic. Before the described symptoms, the doctor would have got an appointment in a clinic designated for hiv.
“I went there, the doctor gave me a physical exam, but she told me that she could not send me to a screening test, that it was a deposit of the public health. […] She even told me that she had seen a patient symptomatic that the child is suffering from cystic fibrosis, and that she had not been able to have a test screening!” said the would simply recommend to isolate with his spouse, with which she made room and bathroom to share since the beginning of its symptoms.
“Is it that I have the COVID-19? Is it is confined to nothing? We’d like to have an answer! Here, the public health is not the true portrait of the [transmission community]. If it tests just in NURSING homes, it may not know how the virus ran through the population. It is illogical!” denounces it.
In its daily newsletter on Tuesday, the director of public health in the National Capital had changed its declaration on the screening of symptomatic individuals. “People with experience flu-like symptoms that resemble those of the COVID-19 should contact the 418-644-4545 to obtain an appointment for screening if required according to the criteria in place,” one can now read.
The CIUSSS of the Capitale-Nationale, we are told to apply the screening criteria established by the ministry of Health. According to these guidelines, “symptomatic persons from all communities (including the media in re-opening schools, childcare establishments, factories, mines, construction, etc)” is the fourth highest of the priorities of screening, after the hospital patients, health staff and users of residential environments for seniors or shelters for people experiencing homelessness.
Priority workers
In an interview with the Sun, Tuesday, Dr. François Desbiens explained that the amount of tests is limited, the priority for screening in the community is given to environments that are déconfinés for three weeks (garages, construction sites, home and garden stores) and those that have re-opened their doors on 4 and 11 may (several shops, primary schools and childcare services) “to be sure to monitor the arrival or importance of the transmission of the virus in this population-there”.
“The people who are at home because they are retired or working in a sector that is not yet déconfiné are not part of the list […]. These people can be seen in assessment centres, and if they match the criteria for the diagnosis of a COVID, we are going to give them the label of clinical diagnosis of COVID, but they don’t take not because we want to be sure to keep the tests for all other major groups. These people, as it is a mild form, will make the COVID at home,” to remain in isolation for 14 days after the onset of their symptoms and follow the doctor’s recommendations or Info-Health, says the director of public health of the National Capital.
“These cases, we [public health], did not follow them actively, but they have the information in the hands to be able to follow the evolution of their symptoms, and they contact us if their symptoms get worse”, he says.
“But it is true that in two or three weeks, depending on how it’s going to go in the areas déconfinés, the objective is to test a lot,” says Dr. Desbiens.
According to him, the public health of the National Capital has a “good capacity for screening”. “We have approximately 1400 tests per day available. Usually, it is in fact around 600 on a regular basis, but there will be a significant increase in the number of tests, in particular with the orientation of the ministry to test all health workers in CHSLD (public, private under contract and private. For us, it represents about 3000 people. It started Monday and it’s going to occur over the next two weeks.”
Dr. François Desbiens recalls that the health workers can transmit the virus even if they are asymptomatic, and wear protective equipment. “We realize that they could be contributing to the introduction and the continuation of the transmission in residential environments. So you want to test all of the world to identify these asymptomatic carriers”, he says.
At the beginning of the pandemic, the Capitale-Nationale region were between 30 and 50 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 per day. Currently, the region counted on average twenty per day (27 may 18), of which 60% is in the residential environments for seniors, the rest being “isolated cases to the left and to the right” in the community, calculates the Dr. Desbiens.
“I would not be surprised to see more cases in the community over the next few weeks. We want to identify them quickly to limit the spread”, reiterates the doctor, who do not wish to see exceeded the average of twenty cases per day “over the next 18 months”.
“If it increases to 25, 30, 35 or 40 new cases per day on average, and I see the number of individuals hospitalized in the intensive care increase, then I’ll worry. But if these are adults who are affected and who are the COVID light without complications, and we can prevent the case in our elderly or those with chronic diseases, we will have succeeded in our challenge,” said Dr. Desbiens.
