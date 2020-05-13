COVID-19: of the “good news” on Thursday in Ontario

| May 13, 2020 | News | No Comments

COVID-19: de «bonnes nouvelles» ce jeudi en Ontario

COVID-19: de «bonnes nouvelles» ce jeudi en Ontario

The premier of Ontario, Doug Ford.

Share

May 12, 2020 at 14h36

Updated at 18: 26

Share

COVID-19: of the “good news” on Thursday in Ontario

COVID-19: de «bonnes nouvelles» ce jeudi en Ontario

COVID-19: de «bonnes nouvelles» ce jeudi en Ontario

Émilie Pelletier

Initiative of journalism-local — Law

At a press conference on Tuesday, the prime minister, Doug Ford has left the impression that his government would be “good news” to announce on Thursday about the first step of the déconfinement.

This is the first step of déconfinement of the province includes, among others, the reopening of some places of work and the right to gatherings a little more numerous.

READ ALSO : The déconfinement in three stages in Ontario.

But it will be only this Thursday that the prime minister will specify the work locations will reopen and if the rallies ” will be able to go five to ten “.

Everything will depend on the recommendations of the chief medical officer of health of Ontario, Dr. David Williams.

The latter expected that the number of new cases of COVID-19 are transmitted within the community to be closer to the hundred.

The government of ontario has already begun to allow the reopening of some businesses in the province such as garden centres, hardware stores and retail stores.

Mr. Ford has in particular argued that the campsites will soon be able to open it.

State of emergency extended until June 2,

The independent mp Randy Hillier has caused the holding of a debate in the chamber on Tuesday after opposing the motion on the extension of the state of sanitary emergency until the 2nd of June in Ontario.

He wanted a return to normal of the legislative Assembly.

COVID-19: de «bonnes nouvelles» ce jeudi en Ontario

Forty elected officials were present during the extraordinary session at Queen’s Park on Tuesday.

Émilie Pelletier, Archives The Right

The state of emergency, which was renewed several times since the beginning of the crisis COVID-19, was to end on may 12.

Forty elected officials were present during the extraordinary session at Queen’s Park held on Tuesday, and agreed to the extension despite opposition from Mr. Hillier.

The target of tests still no achievement

On Tuesday, the Ontario public health posted on its web site that only 11 957 of diagnosis of the COVID-19 have been made the day before.

The prime minister, Doug Ford was yet the 20,000 tests a day before you can decide on the déconfinement.

Ontario reported 361 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the total to 20 907 people who have been infected in the province.

Between Monday and Tuesday, 56 people lost their lives because of the virus. All in all, 1 725 people have died of the COVID-19 in Ontario.

Almost 75% of the people who have contracted the coronavirus are now considered cured.

It has 1 025 hospitalizations in Ontario currently. Among the patients, 192 are in the intensive care and 146 are under ventilation.

The ministry of long term Care account of the outbreaks in 180 households in the province.

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *