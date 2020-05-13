COVID-19: of the “good news” on Thursday in Ontario
The premier of Ontario, Doug Ford.
May 12, 2020 at 14h36
Updated at 18: 26
COVID-19: of the “good news” on Thursday in Ontario
Émilie Pelletier
At a press conference on Tuesday, the prime minister, Doug Ford has left the impression that his government would be “good news” to announce on Thursday about the first step of the déconfinement.
This is the first step of déconfinement of the province includes, among others, the reopening of some places of work and the right to gatherings a little more numerous.
READ ALSO : The déconfinement in three stages in Ontario.
But it will be only this Thursday that the prime minister will specify the work locations will reopen and if the rallies ” will be able to go five to ten “.
Everything will depend on the recommendations of the chief medical officer of health of Ontario, Dr. David Williams.
The latter expected that the number of new cases of COVID-19 are transmitted within the community to be closer to the hundred.
The government of ontario has already begun to allow the reopening of some businesses in the province such as garden centres, hardware stores and retail stores.
Mr. Ford has in particular argued that the campsites will soon be able to open it.
State of emergency extended until June 2,
The independent mp Randy Hillier has caused the holding of a debate in the chamber on Tuesday after opposing the motion on the extension of the state of sanitary emergency until the 2nd of June in Ontario.
He wanted a return to normal of the legislative Assembly.