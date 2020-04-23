COVID-19: one death and nine new cases in the Gaspé peninsula and the Îles-de-la-Madeleine
The third death in the region is still a resident of the Manor house of havre de Maria.
April 8, 2020 17h09
Share
COVID-19: one death and nine new cases in the Gaspé peninsula and the Îles-de-la-Madeleine
Gilles Gagné
The Sun
Share
CARLETON – The public health Directorate of the Gaspésie and Îles-de-la-Madeleine reported a third death in the region, and this person was also a resident of the Manor house of havre de Maria, site of the only outbreak of major COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
“It illustrates how this disease comes to pick up our loved ones and the elderly,” says dr. Iv Bonnier-Viger, director of public health in the Gaspé and the Islands, making a link with the fact that 89 % of the deaths of COVID-19 in Quebec involve people 70 years and older.
The number of cases in the peninsula and the archipelago has increased from 66 to 75 from Tuesday to Wednesday. In addition, after two weeks of requests constant, including a petition, dr. Bonnier-Viger has yielded in part on the disclosure of the number of cases for each of the six RCMS included in its area of intervention.
Wickedness
He refused to give these details because of the importance of protecting the privacy of patients, the small size of the communities, the ease of identifying the citizens who received a positive test and mean things said on social media, mean that “are not conducive to good health and (which) threaten the recovery.”
The doctor has ruled out of the 43 cases attributable to the outbreak of the Manor of le havre, a private residence for the elderly, to Maria, in Avignon. Its breakdown is therefore that in the other 32 cases. The MRC d’avignon, has eight cases, compared to seven in the Îles-de-la-Madeleine, and seven to the MRC du Rocher-Percé. It does not provide the data for la Haute-Gaspésie, la Côte-de-Gaspé and the MRC de Bonaventure because the number is less than five.
The next update will take place only at the time when each of them reaches five cases, assures dr. Bonnier-Viger.
In addition, it accurate that most of the cases publicly associated with the complex processing of crab E. Gagnon and Son of the Sainte-Thérèse-de-Gaspé “are not connected to the case (of transmission) in the plant.”
Three factory workers and a fisherman’s helper working for this company have received a positive test since Saturday. The plant is expected to be closed until April 17, approximately, “a reasonable period” to avoid a contagion of additional, he said.