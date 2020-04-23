COVID-19: only one new case in the Bas-Saint-Laurent
April 10, 2020 21h02
Johanne Fournier
Special Collaboration
MATANE — The direction de la santé publique du Bas-Saint-Laurent reported on Friday, only one new positive case of infection to the COVID-19 on its territory.
Up to now, a total of 34 people are infected with the virus in the region, and a death is to be deplored. The number of hospitalizations is not available because, according to the regional directorate of public health, it is “difficult to follow in real time”.
The integrated Centre of health and social services in the Bas-Saint-Laurent reminds people of 70 years and over live at home, not to attend public places and to avoid family get-togethers as well as contacts with children, which are important vectors of transmission. It is also recommended not to visit the grocery store and to the pharmacy, to give priority to online orders and the support of their loved ones. However, it is advisable to take some fresh air by taking a walk outside.