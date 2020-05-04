COVID-19: onsite screening tests designed to Ottawa recalled

May 3, 2020 12h46

Jean-Simon Milette
The company Spartan Bioscience will eventually need to recall its rapid tests. Health Canada has indicated Sunday that testing of the company ottawa are deemed ineffective.
The federal agency indicates that the product will be reserved for research only until sufficient evidence concerning the clinical performance can be provided.
Spartan Bioscience says it was notified Friday by Health Canada that “the national microbiology Laboratory had concerns about the effectiveness of the cotton swab patented test COVID-19 portable”.
The company specifies, however, that Health Canada had not issued any concerns regarding the analytical performance of the portable device.
“Therefore, Spartan will proceed with a voluntary recall of the tests COVID-19 and will conduct additional clinical studies on the sampling method as well as cotton swabs, cotton balls,” said the company in ottawa on Sunday.
Spartan Bioscience has shipped 5 500 tests on a national scale, mainly in Ontario and Quebec. Ontario had bought nearly a million tests while Quebec had ordered 200 000.