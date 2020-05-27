COVID-19: Ottawa is focusing on the fate of asylum seekers in NURSING homes [VIDEO]
The prime minister Justin Trudeau at a press conference in Ottawa, Tuesday
May 26, 2020 10h52
Updated at 22h42
The canadian Press
Ottawa and Quebec are working together to improve the lives of asylum seekers become “heroes” through their work in shelters and long-term care.
During a press conference in front of his residence, Tuesday morning, the prime minister Justin Trudeau has said that his government was already at work to “recognize the work and perhaps accelerate the process” for these workers who are sometimes arrived in the country in an irregular way.
“I think people recognize that the heroes who do an outstanding job in an extremely difficult situation, should receive some recognition, but we have an immigration system that is robust and rigorous and complex, and therefore, the minister of Immigration is in the process of carefully looking at what would be the details of such an approach,” he said.
“It is important to follow these processes, but in an exceptional situation, we can obviously consider exceptions,” said Mr. Trudeau.
The day before, the prime minister of Québec, François Legault, has also asked his minister of Immigration to consider it. Simon Jolin-Barrette must “look at the cases one by one” and see if it is possible to qualify them as immigrants and not as refugees. Mr. Legault said it is a way of saying “thank you” to these “guardian angels” who watch over the elders in these times of pandemic.
The vice-prime minister of Canada, asked by chrystia Freeland, said Tuesday that Ottawa and Quebec city were working “closely together” to find solutions.
This close collaboration has not, however, transposed up to the House of commons.
For the second time in as many days, the conservatives have refused to grant their support to a motion of the Bloc québécois, which asked to “prioritize and expedite the processing” of the file of the asylum-seekers and their families “in a spirit of recognition of the work accomplished during the crisis current health”.
Wage subsidy
Questioned about it for a second day in a row, Mr. Trudeau has attempted to put a human face on the political employees who could lose their jobs without the wage subsidy.
“In the political parties, there are people who work as translators, such as accountants, such as receptionists. (…) We have created the wage subsidy to help these people to be able to keep the job they have instead of being fired, possibly by a reduction in income in the organization,” he said.
But this logic does not hold water according to the chief bloquiste Yves-François Blanchet, who returned to the charge, on Tuesday, to ask the liberal Party of Canada in particular to waive the wage subsidy to pay its employees.
“I’m sure concrete that the federal liberals do not need it and the conservatives don’t need it, as I think that the Block does not need it, and it does not need”, launched the leader bloquiste.
The new democrats or greens may be in need of this subsidy, “it is more credible,” said Mr. Blanchet. However, it has not wanted to comment on the possible use of his former party, the Parti québécois, to the wage subsidy to pay its employees.
The return of the Parliament
The motion to convene the committee COVID-19 at the rate of four days per week under a hybrid formula has been adopted in the early evening on Tuesday. This formula would be in effect for four months. As expected, the NDP supported the liberal government to win the vote 28-23 thanks to the support of the green Party.
The government was assured of the support of the NDP by promising to negotiate with the provinces two weeks of sick leave.
The conservative Party and the Bloc québécois, which advocated a return to normal activities in the House of commons, with a reduced number of deputies, voted against the motion.
“What is emerging now, it is a “deal” between the NDP and the liberals to close the Parliament,” said Mr. Blanchet, who called the maneuver “a hit below the belt” from them.
—
The leader of the Bloc québécois, Yves-François Blanchet
The Block was excluded from the negotiations on the return of the Parliament because the liberals had refused to respond to its commitments on emergency benefits and the fixed costs of small businesses. Mr. Blanchet did not, however, wanted to adhere to the adage that “the absent are always wrong”, on the pretext that the liberals would have had to make unanimously.
The government house leader, Pablo Rodriguez, countered that the Block only had to be at the negotiating table.
“You know, sometimes, there may be disagreements, we can disagree, but we are not going to sulk in the corner when one is in disagreement. We talk, we sit, we talk. (…) It is around the table that we can make gains on anything, not when it is removed from the table and refuse to talk about”, he replied.
Individual equipment
Mr. Trudeau also announced Tuesday that the federal government had signed a contract with General Motors to produce 10 million masks.
“When we talk to employees of GM have already begun their work, and the first batch of masks will soon be completed”, he said.
The federal government has also signed a contract to produce 10,000 respirators in the framework of a partnership between Art McDonald, canadian Nobel Prize winner, and the company Vexos.
Number of cases
There were more than 1500 000 tests administered in Canada up to now, some 22 300 per day in recent weeks. About 5 % of them have detected the disease.
Up to now, there have been 86 648 cases confirmed or probable in the whole country, of which more than half are cured. The COVID-19 has caused the death of 6639 Canadians.
Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial : 48 598 cases in Quebec, including 4139 deaths; 26 of 191 cases in Ontario, 2123 deaths; 6901 case in Alberta, including 139 deaths; 2541 case in British Columbia, including 161 deaths; 1052 case in Nova Scotia, including 59 deaths; 634 case in Saskatchewan, including eight deaths; and 292 cases in Manitoba, including seven deaths; 260 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths; 122 cases in New Brunswick, all healed except for two; 27 cases in the Île-du-Prince-Édouard, all cured and 11 cases in the Yukon, all healed; five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed; no cases in Nunavut.
These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases, all cured, by the passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.
Le Soleil