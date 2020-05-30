COVID-19: outbreaks escalate to the general Hospital and to the Gardens of the High St-Laurent
According to the last balance-sheet of the CIUSSS of the Capitale-Nationale region, the general Hospital of Quebec account now 61 users (+ 8) and 38 staff (+ 4) infected by the virus.
May 28, 2020 19: 10
Updated at 20: 18
Elizabeth Fleury
The Sun
The Capitale-Nationale region were still Thursday 30 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, half of which have been reported in residential resources for seniors. Alone, the general Hospital of Quebec were 12 cases. The outbreak has also worsened the private CHSLD arranged Gardens of the High St-Laurent, where the CIUSSS of the Capitale-Nationale region has sent reinforcements. In Chaudière-Appalaches, a first case had been reported in recent days in a primary school.
Three new cases have also been reported among employees of the Gardens of the Haut-Saint-Laurent, which now has 34 hiv-infected workers (20 people).
Some 17 employees of the CIUSSS in the National Capital came as reinforcement in this private institution contracted to Saint-Augustin-de-Demaures since the beginning of the outbreak, which dates back to only a week.
According to the spouse of a resident suffering from Alzheimer’s hosted in the Gardens of the Upper St Lawrence river, the situation was exceedingly difficult earlier this week.
“I met with the director-general Tuesday, going to wear summer clothes for my husband, she told me that they had really need help [because several employees were infected], and that if they did not, they would not be able to provide the right care to patients, ensuring that they are all well hydrated. She asked me to call the two offices of county and ask for help, she wanted to have the army”, reports Suzanne Côté.
It has not been possible to speak Thursday with the director general of the institution, Nathalie Side. At the reception, we politely explained that everyone was too overwhelmed to answer our questions.
She would have communicated with the offices of Joel Lightbound and Genevieve Guilbault, where he was assured that everything would be done to help the residence. “I’m worried, and I feel so helpless. We are told that if our loved one was positive, it would be wise. My husband was tested yesterday morning (Wednesday), I didn’t had news…” says coté.
The CHSLD Le Faubourg is also a new event among employees, who are now 12 to have contracted the virus (19 users).
The situation remained stable in 10 other residential resources for seniors affected by the outbreaks (Jeffery Hale, CHSLD Paul-Triquet, Manor Courville, Gardens of Evangeline, CHSLD Saint-Jean-Eudes, Manor and Course of the Atrium, Havre Trait-Carré, NURSING Yvonne-Sylvain, CHSLD Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes, and Glade of the Wood).
The balance of Thursday was no new death. Since the beginning of the crisis of the sars coronavirus, not least of 396 residents of residential resources for seniors and 392 employees CIUSSS in the National Capital have been infected. Out of the 101 deaths in the region, 95 occurred in these environments.
There are up to now 1501 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the National Capital, of which 834 are now healed. The balance sheet of hospitalized persons was Thursday, to 29, an increase of three compared to the previous day. Three of the patients are still in intensive care.