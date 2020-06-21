The milestone of two million of contamination has been reached on Saturday in Latin America and the Caribbean, epicenter of the pandemic.
June 20, 2020 12: 05pm
Updated at 22h22
COVID-19: over 2 million cases in Latin America
TULSA — The coronavirus has infected more than two million people in Latin America, and over 2.25 million in the United States, where president Donald Trump has challenged Saturday’s disease by organizing them in a room that is closed to its first gathering post-containment while at the same that six organisers of the event had been tested positive to the COVID-19.
The milestone of two million of contamination has been reached on Saturday in Latin America and the Caribbean, epicenter of the pandemic, according to a report drawn up byAFP from official sources.
Half of these cases are reported in Brazil, with almost 50 000 deaths, is the second country in the most grief-stricken in the world, behind the United States. In this last country, the new coronavirus has killed more than 119,000 people, according to an assessment by the Johns Hopkins University on Saturday night.
If it is in decline in New York and in the North-East, the pandemic continues to spread in the United States. Until now, relatively untouched, Oklahoma, a State curator of the South, is experiencing a strong surge of patients.
In South America, particularly hard hit, Brazil has passed through Saturday, the bar of the million cases of contamination and is expected to exceed in the next few hours that of the 50 000 deaths, after reaching 49 976 dead Saturday.