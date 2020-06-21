COVID-19: over 2 million cases in Latin America

June 20, 2020

The milestone of two million of contamination has been reached on Saturday in Latin America and the Caribbean, epicenter of the pandemic.

June 20, 2020 12: 05pm

Updated at 22h22

AFP

Agence France-Presse

TULSA — The coronavirus has infected more than two million people in Latin America, and over 2.25 million in the United States, where president Donald Trump has challenged Saturday’s disease by organizing them in a room that is closed to its first gathering post-containment while at the same that six organisers of the event had been tested positive to the COVID-19.

The milestone of two million of contamination has been reached on Saturday in Latin America and the Caribbean, epicenter of the pandemic, according to a report drawn up byAFP from official sources.

Half of these cases are reported in Brazil, with almost 50 000 deaths, is the second country in the most grief-stricken in the world, behind the United States. In this last country, the new coronavirus has killed more than 119,000 people, according to an assessment by the Johns Hopkins University on Saturday night.

If it is in decline in New York and in the North-East, the pandemic continues to spread in the United States. Until now, relatively untouched, Oklahoma, a State curator of the South, is experiencing a strong surge of patients.

In South America, particularly hard hit, Brazil has passed through Saturday, the bar of the million cases of contamination and is expected to exceed in the next few hours that of the 50 000 deaths, after reaching 49 976 dead Saturday.

Peru has 7 861 died of the new coronavirus.

AP, Rodrigo Abd

Peru, which saw its 13th week of total containment, the official death toll has surpassed the Saturday 250 000 contamination for 7 861 dead. The balance sheet also exceeds the 7, 000 deaths in Chile. It was more than 20 000 people dead Friday in Mexico.

If the virus slows down its progression in Europe, where the déconfinement continues, over 2.5 million cases have been officially reported, on the Old Continent, of which more than half in Russia, the United Kingdom, Spain and Italy, according to a count conducted by theAFP.

Spain reopens to tourists

With at least 192 432 deaths, Europe remains the continent most affected. But she continues her déconfinement progressive. Spain has lifted on Sunday at 00: 00 the state of alert decreed on the 14th of march, and has re-opened its land border with France and its ports and airports to nationals of the european Union.

The Spanish head of government Pedro Sanchez, whose country regrets more than 28 000 dead and out of a containment severe 14 weeks, has reminded the population that it remains vulnerable. “We must stay on our guard and to strictly follow the hygiene measures and protection,” he warned.

Spain has lifted on Sunday, the state of alert decreed on march 14, reopened its land border with France and its ports and airports to nationals of the european Union.

AP Emilio Morenatti

The pandemic is still far from back to elsewhere in the world. Iran announced Saturday it had documented more than 100 deaths and over 2,000 contaminations in 24 hours in the country, which is entered in the fifth month of the fight against the epidemic.

Morocco has reported a record increase in the number of infections with 539 new cases, the balance sheet on a daily basis, most high in the kingdom since the announcement of the first case in march. In the province of Kenitra (west), a field hospital that can accommodate 700 patients, was erected after the discovery of foci of contamination in the packing plants of red fruits.

The pandemic of novel coronavirus has killed at least 461 230 deaths in the world since China is a formal state of the onset of the disease in December, according to a report drawn up Saturday by theAFP from official sources.

More than 8 722 233 cases of infection have been officially diagnosed in 196 countries and territories since the beginning of the epidemic, in which over four million are now considered as cured.

Le Soleil

