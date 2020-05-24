COVID-19: over 400 new cases in Ontario
The prime minister, Doug Ford
May 23, 2020 11h18
Updated at 12: 05pm
Jean-Simon Milette
For a third day in a row, Ontario has recorded more than 400 new cases of COVID-19 on its territory.
The health authorities of the Ontario report Saturday 412 new infections with the coronavirus, bringing the total to 25 040 from the beginning of the crisis.
In addition, 27 new deaths have been recorded in 24 h. The balance sheet now amounts to 2048.
The number of cures continues to advance, while 19 146 people sot recovered from the disease. This represents a cure rate of 76.5 %.
According to the most recent epidemiological data, there are currently 912 people hospitalized in connection with the COVID-19 in Ontario. Amongst these 912 hospitalizations, 147 are located to the intensive care unit. A total of 119 persons have recourse to an artificial respirator.
According to the health authorities, a little over 11 000 people have been tested for 24 h. This is a decrease compared to the 16 000 tests, which were carried out on a daily basis at the beginning of the month of may.
The province there are also five new outbreaks in nursing homes long-term. There are now 292 of these outbreaks since the beginning of the pandemic.
Ontario also reported 80 outbreaks in hospitals of the province.