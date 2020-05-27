The epidemiologist Anders Tegnell of the public Agency of health in Sweden has repeatedly insisted on the fact that, according to him, more stringent restrictions would not have saved more lives.
Share
May 25, 2020
Updated on may 26, 2020 at 0h02
Share
COVID-19: over 4,000 dead in Sweden
Agence France-Presse
STOCKHOLM — Sweden, which is distinguished by its flexible approach in relation to the pandemic of COVID-19, announced on Monday recorded the death of over 4,000 people in total, of which 90 % were older than 70 years.
On 33 843 confirmed cases, the Agency of public health has identified 4029 deaths in this country of 10.3 million inhabitants.
According to the website, Worldometer, the mortality rate related to the new coronavirus is 399 per million people in Sweden.
A rate much higher than that found in the nordic country neighbours Norway (43 per million), Denmark (97) and Finland (56), which have taken containment measures.
This rate is however lower than in Spain (615), the United Kingdom (542) or in France (435).
The opposite of the devices often stringent imposed in the rest of Europe, Sweden, whose population was never confined, kept open schools (for children under 16 years of age), cafes, bars, restaurants and businesses, asking everyone to observe the recommendations of social distancing and “take its responsibilities”.
The public Agency of health believes that the approach Swedish is relevant on the long term and has rejected the measures taken over quite a short period of time elsewhere, considering them to be too ineffective compared to the impact they have on the society as a whole.
Anders Tegnell, an expert on epidemics in this State agency, has repeatedly insisted on the fact that, according to him, more stringent restrictions would not have saved more lives.
Three-quarters of the Swedish dead of the COVID-19 were people being cared for in nursing homes or at home.
Anders Tegnell has in this respect pointed out that a prohibition of visits in health care centres, had been enacted as early as mid-march.
“I’m really not sure that we would have been able to do much more,” he said this weekend in an interview with Swedish Radio, while recognizing “the weakness of the support of the elderly” highlighted by the crisis of the sars coronavirus, not hesitating to speak in this regard of the “terrible situation”.