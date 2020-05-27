COVID-19: over 4,000 dead in Sweden

COVID-19: plus de 4000 morts en Suède

COVID-19: plus de 4000 morts en Suède

The epidemiologist Anders Tegnell of the public Agency of health in Sweden has repeatedly insisted on the fact that, according to him, more stringent restrictions would not have saved more lives.

May 25, 2020

Updated on may 26, 2020 at 0h02

COVID-19: over 4,000 dead in Sweden

Agence France-Presse

STOCKHOLM — Sweden, which is distinguished by its flexible approach in relation to the pandemic of COVID-19, announced on Monday recorded the death of over 4,000 people in total, of which 90 % were older than 70 years.

On 33 843 confirmed cases, the Agency of public health has identified 4029 deaths in this country of 10.3 million inhabitants.

According to the website, Worldometer, the mortality rate related to the new coronavirus is 399 per million people in Sweden.

A rate much higher than that found in the nordic country neighbours Norway (43 per million), Denmark (97) and Finland (56), which have taken containment measures.

This rate is however lower than in Spain (615), the United Kingdom (542) or in France (435).

The opposite of the devices often stringent imposed in the rest of Europe, Sweden, whose population was never confined, kept open schools (for children under 16 years of age), cafes, bars, restaurants and businesses, asking everyone to observe the recommendations of social distancing and “take its responsibilities”.

The public Agency of health believes that the approach Swedish is relevant on the long term and has rejected the measures taken over quite a short period of time elsewhere, considering them to be too ineffective compared to the impact they have on the society as a whole.

Anders Tegnell, an expert on epidemics in this State agency, has repeatedly insisted on the fact that, according to him, more stringent restrictions would not have saved more lives.

Three-quarters of the Swedish dead of the COVID-19 were people being cared for in nursing homes or at home.

Anders Tegnell has in this respect pointed out that a prohibition of visits in health care centres, had been enacted as early as mid-march.

“I’m really not sure that we would have been able to do much more,” he said this weekend in an interview with Swedish Radio, while recognizing “the weakness of the support of the elderly” highlighted by the crisis of the sars coronavirus, not hesitating to speak in this regard of the “terrible situation”.

EUROPE DÉCONFINE, LATIN AMERICA CONCERNED

COVID-19: plus de 4000 morts en Suède

In Madrid and Barcelona, it is a huge breath of fresh air: until then always subject to a sub-the most stringent in the world in the face of the pandemic party of China in late 2019, the inhabitants of the two main cities of Spain began Monday to receive a first relief, with the reopening of the terraces and green spaces.

AFP, Lluis Gene

Spain has regained on Monday its beaches, the Italy swimming pools: Europe continues to déconfinement after weeks of paralysis due to the coronavirus, which has made more than 343 000 deaths across the planet and continues to progress, particularly in Latin America.

In Madrid and Barcelona, it is a huge breath of fresh air: until then always subject to a sub-the most stringent in the world in the face of the pandemic party of China in late 2019, the inhabitants of two principal cities of Spain began Monday to receive a first relief, with the reopening of the terraces and green spaces.

Other countries heavily hit by the virus, the Italy has reached a new stage in the lifting of restrictions, with the re-opening of sports halls and swimming pools, a week after the restaurants.

In Iceland, the night owls are looking forward to the night : clubs are permitted to re-open, a rare privilege in Europe. In the morning, the athletes were able to return to their gyms.

“It’s great to be able to go back, back to my routine”, then Helga Bergman, 55 years old, who could not, for anything in the world missed the re-opening of its hall favorite, the World Class Laugar to Reykjavik.

Lifting the state of emergency in Japan

In Greece, the terraces of taverns and cafes have reopened Monday, a week earlier than planned to support the sector of the restoration prior to a return hoped tourists in mid-June.

In the neighborhood of Thissio, at the foot of the Acropolis, the Athenians resumed their habits, enjoying their coffee “condition” of the sun. In Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, the metro has resumed service.

Everywhere, the safety distances and the gestures of the barriers are to prevent a possible second wave, feared by the world health Organization (WHO).

Japan lifted Monday a state of emergency which was still in force, in particular to Tokyo, in order to allow the restarting of the third largest economy in the world, while the number of new cases of COVID-19 has steadily decreased in the country.

In India, domestic flights have resumed Monday after a two-month ban, but a partial and in some confusion, some of them being cancelled at the last minute.

COVID-19: plus de 4000 morts en Suède

Hostile containment and gestures barriers, the president of extreme right-wing Jair Bolsonaro has not hesitated Sunday to take a bath of crowd in Brasilia, dropping the mask, shaking hands and even wearing a child on his shoulders.

AFP, Evaristo Sa

Walkabout of Bolsonaro

If the pandemic appears to be under control in Europe and slowing its progression in the United States — Johns Hopkins University reported Monday 532 new deaths in 24 hours at the most affected country by the pandemic, it is increasing its ravages in Latin America, his “new epicenter” according to the WHO.

Particularly hard-hit : the Brazil, where more than 22 600 deaths have been counted. Hostile containment and gestures barriers, the president of extreme right-wing Jair Bolsonaro has not hesitated Sunday to take a bath of crowd in Brasilia, dropping the mask, shaking hands and even wearing a child on his shoulders.

In the Face of this degradation, the us president, Donald Trump, yet an ally of Mr. Bolsonaro, has banned Sunday the entry into the United States to travellers non-americans arriving from Brazil.

While the $ 100 000 deaths must be reached this week in the United States, the country most grief-stricken of the world, flags have been flown at half-mast for three days.

The déconfinement continues, however, across the country and with the desire to revive the economy. New Yorkers have been able to rediscover the beach Sunday. AFP

Le Soleil

