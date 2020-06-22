COVID-19: over 50, 000 deaths in Brazil

Protesters brazilians are protesting against racism and the policies of the government of president Jair Bolsonaro.

June 21, 2020 20h04

Updated at 23h18

Eugenia LOGIURATTO

Agence France-Presse

RIO DE JANEIRO — Europe has continued to Sunday his déconfinement with the re-opening by Spain of its borders to the Europeans, but the number of cases shoots up in other countries, such as Brazil, where the balance sheet is more than 50, 000 deaths

The pandemic of COVID-19 killed, officially at least 465 300 people worldwide and affected more than 8.8 million, of which over four million are now considered as cured, since China has reported the appearance in December of the disease.

Spain, a country among the most bereaved with more than 28 000 people dead, was lifted on Saturday at midnight the state of alert decreed on 14 march and re-opened its land border with France -the one with Portugal will wait for the 1st July – as well as its ports and airports to nationals of the european Union.

A hundred flights coming from european countries landed in Spain on Sunday. On the 1st of July, the country will open its borders to all nationalities.

The French tourist Sylvia Faust has crossed the border as of Saturday night with her daughter of 17 years, well before midnight: “we were checked and let in. We slept in a holiday apartment. We wanted to be in Spain for the sun, the beach, the tapas, and I already have my swimsuit under my clothes,” laughs the manager of 43 years, in shorts and sandals on the beach of Roses, in Catalonia (North-East).

In France, the forgotten distancing and gestures barrier: they were thousands to enjoy the Feast of music to gather and dance in the streets, despite a number of events is limited, and health restrictions.

Thousands of people gathered in France to enjoy the Festival of music.

AFP, Abdulmonam Eassa

On the quays of the canal Saint Martin in Paris, the coronavirus has thus appeared to be a distant memory : its vicinity were crowded, and in a garden close, the DJs other with the pieces of house in front of a packed crowd of dancers.

More than 2 million cases in Latin America

But the disease continues to spread in the world. The Face of a doubling of cases in the last two weeks, Azerbaijan has decreed a reconfinement to the terms and conditions very stringent.

From Sunday until 1st August, shopping centres, cafes, restaurants and beauty salons of Baku, the capital, and other major cities are forced to close them again.

The inhabitants will not be allowed to go out as a “once-a-day, for two hours maximum, after you have received via sms to a permission” of the authorities, said prime minister Ali Asadov.

At the confinement previous one, no permission was needed to go shopping or to see a doctor in this country of the South Caucasus about 10 million inhabitants which identified Sunday 12 238 cases, including 148 deaths.

In France, “the hypothesis of a reconfinement” in the department of French Guyana, in South America, will have to be re-examined if signs of an acceleration of the pandemic is confirmed, warned on Sunday the government.

In Switzerland, the chair of the Task force on federal science dedicated to the disease was estimated on Sunday that the déconfinement was too fast in his country.

“Over the past seven days, the number of cases has increased by 30%”, says in the Blick Matthias Egger, an epidemiologist. “In this uncertain situation, all of us in the scientific working group, consider that it is premature to take further measures to relax the rules”.

In the netherlands, several people have protested against the containment measures imposed.

AFP via ANP Robin Van Lonkhuijsen)

During this time, the netherlands and Germany, protesting against the measures of containment that are still being imposed clashed with the forces of law and order.

Latin America and the Caribbean, the new epicentre of the pandemic, have crossed Saturday the milestone of two million of contamination, after the United States and Canada (more than 2.3 million, mainly in the United States) and Europe -more than 2.5 million, of which more than half in Russia, the United Kingdom, Spain and Italy.

The balance sheet has exceeded Sunday, 50,000 people died in Brazil, the second country the most grief-stricken of the world behind the United States (120,000 deaths). Peru has crossed the threshold of 8 000 dead and the Argentina one of the 1 000 people dead.

Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Oceania are below the threshold of one million cases. But a rebound is of concern to the China since last week with more than 220 new cases including 22 on Sunday.

Trump wants to slow down the screening

In the United States, the president, Donald Trump campaigning for his re-election, said Saturday night be asked to slow down the pace of the screening because”there are more people, there are more cases”.

“He was joking of course, denouncing the media coverage absurd”, assured theAFP an official of the White House.

