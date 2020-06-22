Protesters brazilians are protesting against racism and the policies of the government of president Jair Bolsonaro.
COVID-19: over 50, 000 deaths in Brazil
RIO DE JANEIRO — Europe has continued to Sunday his déconfinement with the re-opening by Spain of its borders to the Europeans, but the number of cases shoots up in other countries, such as Brazil, where the balance sheet is more than 50, 000 deaths
The pandemic of COVID-19 killed, officially at least 465 300 people worldwide and affected more than 8.8 million, of which over four million are now considered as cured, since China has reported the appearance in December of the disease.
Spain, a country among the most bereaved with more than 28 000 people dead, was lifted on Saturday at midnight the state of alert decreed on 14 march and re-opened its land border with France -the one with Portugal will wait for the 1st July – as well as its ports and airports to nationals of the european Union.
A hundred flights coming from european countries landed in Spain on Sunday. On the 1st of July, the country will open its borders to all nationalities.
The French tourist Sylvia Faust has crossed the border as of Saturday night with her daughter of 17 years, well before midnight: “we were checked and let in. We slept in a holiday apartment. We wanted to be in Spain for the sun, the beach, the tapas, and I already have my swimsuit under my clothes,” laughs the manager of 43 years, in shorts and sandals on the beach of Roses, in Catalonia (North-East).
In France, the forgotten distancing and gestures barrier: they were thousands to enjoy the Feast of music to gather and dance in the streets, despite a number of events is limited, and health restrictions.