COVID-19: over 600 000 deaths in the world, the EU in search of a compromise
July 18, 2020 11: 36
Updated at 23h24
AFP
PARIS — New balance sheets, new measures, highlights: a focus on the latest developments of the pandemic COVID-19 in the world.
More than 600, 000 deaths
The pandemic of sars coronavirus has killed more than 600, 000 people in the world since its discovery in China in December, including more than 200,000 in Europe and 160 000 in Latin America, according to an assessment carried out by the‘AFP from official sources.
In total, 600 523 deaths have been reported worldwide (14 233 355 cases), of which 205 065 dead in Europe, the region most affected. The pandemic is progressing rapidly in Latin America, second continent with the highest number of deaths (160 726 17 540 the last seven days).
The United States is the country that registered the most fatalities in total (140 103), ahead of Brazil (78 772), the Uk (45 273), Mexico (38 888) and Italy (35 042). The number of deaths related to the COVID-19 has doubled in a little over two months. More than 100 000 new deaths have been recorded in 21 days, since the 28th of June.
The EU is still in quest of a compromise
Unable to find a compromise after two days of the summit, the 27 EU leaders have decided to play extra time and ending Sunday at noon, in the hope to overcome the blockages on the massive stimulus plan post-coronavirus in the discussion.
Boris Johnson is reluctant to a reconfinement
The british prime minister, Boris Johnson warns that it will only use as a last resort, the map of the reconfinement against the COVID-19, and compared such a solution to a measurement of “nuclear deterrence”.