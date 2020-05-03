COVID-19: over 65% of cases healed in Ontario
The premier of Ontario, Doug Ford
May 2, 2020 10h58
Updated at 23h35
Julien Coderre
The Right
More than 65% of the people who contracted the COVID-19 in Ontario are now healed. According to the most recent data published by the health authorities in the province, 11 of 390 persons (66,5%) have experienced the virus.
Saturday, 511 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed on the territory of Ontario, bringing the total number of cases total 17 119. However, only 5729 are regarded as “assets”.
All in all, 977 people are hospitalized, of which 221 are in the intensive care unit, and 154 are on an artificial respirator.
The number of deaths in connection with the COVID-19 has also increased Saturday in Ontario, from 1121 to 1176. This is an increase of 55 compared to the day before. Note that 910 deaths have been confirmed in residents of nursing homes long-term.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ontario has made 310 359 testing, COVID-19, of which 16 305 Friday. The results of 12 829 tests are still under investigation.
