COVID-19: over a million cheques stimulus sent by mistake of the Americans who died
A check of government aid sent by the administration to Trump
June 25, 2020 14h46
Agence France-Presse
WASHINGTON – The administration Trump has sent in error checks to government assistance to more than a million people dead, said an independent agency in a report transmitted to Congress released Thursday.
“According to the inspector general of the Treasury to the tax administration, as of may 31, about 1.1 million payments totaling nearly $ 1.4 billion have been paid to deceased persons” because of their files up to date, ” she says.
In their defence, the officials of the Treasury interviewed indicated that they had to act in haste, as they had an obligation to pay money “as soon as possible”, in a few weeks.
The Government Accountability Office has conducted a thorough review of the federal government’s response to the pandemic Covid-19.
The us administration is accused of bungling in the distribution of emergency assistance, some households which do not correspond to the award criteria that received assistance.
The agency states that in order to help households, the federal government agency that collects taxes on income and the various taxes the Internal Revenue Service (or IRS), as well as the Treasury, were distributed in a total 160,4 million payments totalling $ 269,3 billion, of which $ 1.4 billion paid to dead people.
The Congress had adopted in late march a huge plan of emergency aid to more than 2,000 billion dollars, called the CARES Act, intended to mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic to workers and american businesses are the most vulnerable.
Cornered by time, “the officials of the Treasury reported that for the first three batches of payments, the Treasury and the IRS have used a large number of operating procedures developed in 2008 (during the Great recession) to the payments of recovery, which did not include the use of death records (from social security) as a filter to stop payments to dead people,” the report says.
The act provides that the payments are made on the basis of their statements of revenues, 2018, or 2019, or by filling out a simple declaration of income.
Individuals earning up to $ 75,000 annual have received checks of $ 1,200, and $ 2,500 million for couples earning up to $ 150,000 by producing an income statement and a joint. Families can also be assigned $ 500 more per child.
The payments were then on a sliding scale for those earning more than $ 75,000 with an income ceiling of 99.000 dollars per person or 198.000 for couples.