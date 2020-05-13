COVID-19: “preventive” withdrawal of a teacher from the school the Edge of the Woods of Cantley
May 12, 2020 15h39
Updated at 21h25
Justine Mercier
After the withdrawal of a pupil of the primary school of the Orée-des-Bois during the first day of returning to class, a teacher of the same institution has been removed “as a preventive measure” on Tuesday. The Commission scolaire des Draveurs (CSD) pointed out that the two cases are not related.
In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, the CSD indicates that a teacher of the school to the Outskirts of the Wood has been removed from the job “because of the expectation of the result of a” screening test of the COVID-19 suffered by “a person of his entourage”. “Those who had to be informed have been informed,” said the CSD Law, without however specifying if the teacher had presented the work or not, Tuesday morning.
READ ALSO : “there is a need to improve communication,” said a syndicate
The CSD states that the withdrawal of the teacher’s work goes “above and beyond the recommendations of the public health” and that “measures of social distancing and hygiene have always been applied with rigour” in its schools since the return to the classroom on Monday morning.
“As a precautionary measure”, the class of the teacher concerned has been “sterilized,” says the CSD.
The organization further stressed that it “has no link” with the withdrawal on Monday, a student whose a close relative had just received a diagnosis of COVID-19.