COVID-19: prosecutions are increasing and that will last a long time
June 7, 2020 22: 45
Bill Graveland
The Canadian Press
CALGARY — a Result of the crisis of the COVID-19, a prosecution involving residences for the elderly, airlines, universities, and providers of tickets may stretch for years, according to a lawyer.
Michael Smith, a partner in the law firm Bennett Jones in Toronto, takes note of all of the claims of class action lawsuits related to the pandemic.
Of the end of march to the 1st of June, the firm has reported 19 prosecutions of this type in Canada, including eight against the institutions of long-term care.
“Several sectors are affected, said Mr. Smith. It will occupy the courts for many years.”
The care facilities have been hard hit by the virus. Several are being sued for negligence in the management of the COVID-19.
“We’re going to see more and more of these claims,” said Mr. Smith.
Clint Docken, a lawyer in Calgary, has filed a lawsuit against the center for long-term care, McKenzie Towne in Calgary, where 19 residents died as a result of the COVID-19.
He said that a class action has been filed against the residences of the Ontario owned by Revera, the company that also handles McKenzie Towne, but he focuses only on the location of Calgary.
“The reason is that we are not sure this is a common experience.”
Mr. Docken is in the early stages of a lawsuit involving the slaughter plant and cutting meat from Cargill, near Calgary. More than 900 employees have been declared positive for the virus, and two workers died.
Mr. Docken has already participated in the class action against Maple Leaf, for an outbreak of deadly listeriosis in 2008, and against XL Foods, after an outbreak of E. Coli has led to the largest food recall in Canadian history, in 2012.
Michael Hughes, spokesman for the local section 401 of the Workers of the united food and commerce, which represents the employees of Cargill, said the leaders have spoken with lawyers from Alberta and outside the subject of a dispute.
Other proceedings in relation to the COVID-19 involve passengers who are denied refunds, companies wanting compensation insurers, and university students, who want a partial refund of their tuition fees.
There is also a class action lawsuit against Ticketmaster about the refusal to reimburse for rescheduled events due to the pandemic.
The health crisis is affecting and will continue to affect many industries, ” said Mr. Smith.
“I don’t know if we see it, just because of the pervasiveness of the problem. It infects really all about.”