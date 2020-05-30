COVID-19: public Health Ontario they will send mobile teams of screening
The premier of Ontario, Doug Ford
Share
May 29, 2020 13h17
Updated at 19h18
Share
COVID-19: public Health Ontario they will send mobile teams of screening
Émilie Pelletier
Initiative of journalism-local — Law
The screening strategy of the COVID-19 in Ontario will be expanded to reach more and more places of work, which will be dispatched units of mobile testing in order to test the employees, if concerns face the viruses are found.
Public health Ontario has unveiled Friday its new strategy of screening of the COVID-19.
The new information was shared by Dr. Vanessa Allen, executive director of the medical microbiology laboratory, public Health Ontario Matthew Anderson, president and ceo of Health Ontario, and Dr. Dirk Huyer, chief coroner for Ontario and director-general of the screening approach of the COVID-19.
The health authorities hope to be able to increase the screening over the summer to better prepare in the event of a resurgence of other respiratory diseases, such as influenza, in the autumn.
Many places of work have been added to the priority list of screening, particularly in the areas of food processing, transportation, agricultural and construction.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: Ford is now ready for a déconfinement regional
Ontario will conduct more tests in the hospital staff and first responders, and hope to be able to increase the pace in the motor vehicle manufacturers and retailers, among others.
This new screening strategy will include targeted campaigns that will test individuals and communities deemed ” at higher risk “.
More than 65% of the cases of coronavirus are in the Greater Toronto area.
The tests on the staff and residents of care homes long-term will also continue. Screening within the community will continue over the next week.
The province also reflects on ways to expand testing in prisons, homeless shelters, and shelters for women, among others.
Targets rarely achieved
Even if the prime minister and Doug Ford promises for months that he will not let go the song, “like a dog on a bone”, as to the number of tests carried out on a daily basis, the province of Ontario has put in the time to achieve its own targets for screening since the beginning of the crisis.
This week, the ontario government has expanded its criteria to include people who experience mild symptoms or anyone thinking to have been in contact with a person infected with the coronavirus.
Thursday and Friday, the province has finally surpassed its target of 16 000 daily tests, after several days of testing to be insufficient. There were 18 525 tests on Friday.
However, the laboratories in Ontario currently have the ability to analyze 20 000 tests per day. Now that the screening strategy has been enhanced, laboratories are expected to be added. However, public Health Ontario has not fixed a precise objective for the moment.
In addition, Health Canada has approved two new serological tests, according to the health authorities of the province of Ontario. These tests may be used to obtain more details on the number of asymptomatic cases. It is necessary to wait for approval of federal experts.
Case Progression of COVID-19 in Ontario, by the numbers
Ontario recorded a total of 344 new cases of COVID-19, Thursday, bringing the total number of cases 27-210.
The province now has 2 230 deaths, of which 1 412 residents and five employees of nursing homes long-term.
In addition, the percentage of individuals considered cured of the virus is now 77%.
On Friday, the province were 826 hospitalizations, 129 people in the intensive care unit and 100 respirator.