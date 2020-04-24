COVID-19 : Puzzle in the theaters
Laurence Champagne, Marie-Josée Bastien and Christian Michaud in the new version of <em>Romeo and Juliet</em> presented at the Trident. As the majority of the shows planned in Quebec city, the play has been cancelled in the wake of the epidemic of COVID-19.
13 march 2020 15h27
Updated at 16h02
Share
COVID-19 : Puzzle in the theaters
Normand Provencher
The Sun
Geneviève Bouchard
The Sun
Share
In the aftermath of the government’s announcement cancelling the raising of more than 250 people, the managers of the show rooms of Quebec pulled their hair in order to solve the puzzle arising from this decision. Redesign of the calendar, discussions with artists, producers, and agents, negotiations of contracts, calculation of financial impacts… The tasks are many and complex.
The Grand Theatre, which has announced the cancellation of all his shows until April 12, “no one has ever had to manage this kind of situation,” says Sophie Vaillancourt-Léonard, communications coordinator at Trident. The cancellation of the play Romeo and Juliet, after a week of performances, has caused a wave of shock. Seventeen actors, not to mention the technical team, end up at a day’s leave forced.
“It is necessary to sit down all together to see how we’ll fix it. We need to find a way so that the actors are not harmed,” says the artistic director of the Trident, Anne-Marie Olivier. “It is not necessary that there be losers, it is necessary that everyone finds his account,” adds Sophie Vaillancourt-Léonard.
The Grand Theatre said in a statement to “do all in [his] power” to try to postpone the events scheduled for the calendar, in collaboration with its producers and agencies residents : The Trident, the Orchestre symphonique de Québec and the Opéra de Québec.
Director-general and delegate theatre’s artistic youth Large Beaks, Jean-Philippe Joubert understands the need to”flatten the curve of the spread of the virus” by eliminating the gatherings. But the cancellations will hurt the artists, ” he adds. “Nobody makes money in the youth theatre. At best, one arrives kif-kif, or a little below,” describes the individual who signs also the staging of the play Romeo and Juliet, also being targeted by a cancellation at the Trident.
Mr Joubert speaks of the other employees, sometimes casual, which do not necessarily have access to employment insurance and whose salary is directly related to the ticket. “I trust that there will be a listening on the part of departments to deal with the consequences of it all,” he states.
The artists ‘ Union said Friday, “evaluating the situation hour by hour”, in collaboration with the ministry of Culture and Communications. To its members, the organization recalls in a statement “that you have rights and that the UDA will ensure that they are respected […] All stakeholders must do their homework and take their share of responsibility in this situation out of the ordinary.”
Crisis management
At the Capitol, the time is also of crisis management. “The goal is to replace all the performances scheduled,” says the director of communications and marketing, Dominique Thomas. Already, the management has managed to find new dates for the show of the troop Revolution which was to present five performances these days.
“Everything will depend of how many time (the government decree) will last. For a show intended for a night or two, this is not a dramatic situation, but for another with a dozen dates on the schedule, it would be more complicated. If it had to be prolonged beyond a month, a month and a half, until the summer for example, we would have a serious problem.”
On the other side of Place d’youville, Palais Montcalm, where the activities are suspended until the end of march, the same brainstorming session.
“We don’t cancel shows, we are doing everything to move to another date”, said Claudie Lapointe, director of communications and marketing. In total, twenty representations are the subject of discussions with artists, agents and producers.
“Everyone wants to come and play, nobody wants to cancel. For artists, it is still their livelihood”, says director of programming, Nicolas Houle, loaded with his colleague, Simon Gagnon to revise the calendar in order to successfully find dates that suited everyone.
Impossible for the moment to say if all the shows affected by the health crisis will manage to find a new time slot. “We don’t know yet. For a quebec artist, it is more simple, but when there is a international artist, it becomes more complicated,” says Nicolas Houle.
At the salle Albert-Rousseau, in a closed position until the 12th of April, the branch is also working to re-programming. Twenty shows are in the study. Friday afternoon, five performances scheduled in march had been moved to the fall. “People are invited on our website when the dates are updated on a regular basis”, says Sabrina Ing, director of communications and marketing.
Even if its capacity does not reach the limit allowed by the government decree (250 seats), the Theatre Petit Champlain also puts its operations on the ice, ” she adds. “It was not required to do, but with volunteers and technicians, we are close to 250 people. It is public health that is of prime importance.”
Employment insurance
To the Imperial, everything is frozen for the next month. “In regard to the floor personnel, it is to take vacations. Then, it is the employment insurance that is going to take with them”, explains Samantha McKinley, communications director of the Festival d’été de Québec (FEQ) and 3RD, which operates the hall of the rue Saint-Joseph. “For the regular staff [of the FEQ and 3], while the world remains in a position to manage the situation and put the dates of the shows”, she adds.
In case of cancellation, the majority of the contracts with the artists include a clause “force majeure”, said Ms. McKinley. “When it comes to a situation beyond the control of the one or the other, we are statements of our commitment,” says the one who is far from under-estimating the consequences of the pandemic in an industry “that is not a fortune”.
Financial losses
With a capacity less than 250 people targeted by the government’s directives, The Anti hoped to continue its activities in the crisis. But from the artists themselves, the cancellations pile up to the show room on Dorchester street, which also receives applications for refund of spectators worried. For the co-owner Karl-Emmanuel Picard, the financial consequences promise to be large.
“This is major. I hope to get out of it safe and sound”, slice the promoter, who also pilots the productions District 7, whose affairs are also hindered by the COVID-19. Employees in the unemployment, uncertainties with regard to a programming grid that changes from hour to hour, Picard said, go in the fog.
“One comes to wonder if it is a good to try to maintain performances, he notes. To do it in front of the empty rooms? The cultural life of Quebec has stopped.”
+
MUSEUMS THAT ARE ALWAYS OPEN
The Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec, the exhibition halls will remain open, apart from the gallery family and the space family mediation within the exhibition Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and the modern mexican. The access is however restricted in order to comply with the limit of 250 persons, as fixed by the government. The cultural activities planned in the auditorium Sandra and Alain Bouchard are also cancelled. The Museum of civilization will also adjust its programming in the wake of the pandemic COVID-19. The exhibitions remain open to a maximum of 250 people at a time, but the costume shop It once was and the MLab Creaform will be closed. Other events held in the margins of the regular programming are also cancelled. Geneviève Bouchard