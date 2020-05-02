COVID-19: QS wants for workers at risk a right of withdrawal health
Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, member of parliament for Québec solidaire, the blue Room
May 1, 2020 10h22
MONTREAL — Quebec solidaire (QS) is asking the Quebec government to guarantee a right of withdrawal health to all employees at risk during the pandemic COVID-19.
The spokesman, Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, said that the déconfinement next should not be done on the backs of workers and that the health of people, regardless of their age, must pass before the economy.
The people most threatened by the COVID-19 must be able to stay home without fear of being laid off, according to Mr. Nadeau-Dubois. It requests the government to require companies to accept that these employees withdrew from work temporarily.
QS adds that in the case of workers older than 60 years or for those with a moderate risk, an appeal mechanism should be put in place to ensure the maintenance of essential services and protect the health and safety of the public.