COVID-19: Quebec paused for breath [VIDEO]
If he is pleased with the current lull, Dr. François Desbiens was keen to point out that the virus was “always present” and that he could return in force this fall “if you do not follow the instructions”.
June 29, 2020 15h52
Updated at 21h34
Elizabeth Fleury
The Sun
After three months of a pandemic, the National Capital, as the rest of Quebec, takes a little breath. But it is important not to let your guard down, “because the virus is only awaiting the opportunities of transmission,” warned Monday the Dr. Horacio Arruda and François Desbiens.
Dr. Arruda was crossing in the National Capital on Monday in the framework of his tour of the various regional directorates of public health, which allows him to “discuss key issues” in anticipation of a possible second wave of COVID-19, a-t-he explained.
Currently, “the indicators are favourable, the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths are still declining,” said Dr. Arruda during a press conference held jointly with Dr. François Desbiens, who left Monday his position of regional director of public health in the National Capital to continue his career at the national Institute of public health of Quebec.
The situation is much better, therefore, “but our greatest danger is that we forget to do the prevention measures, the distancing, hand washing and the wearing of the covers-face” in the places where the famous two meters is difficult to enforce, was repeated by Dr. Arruda.
“I feel, with the summer, and this is quite normal, then a relaxation of the measures […]. Everything in nature brings us closer, wanting to forget the virus, but we can’t afford it,” said the national director of public health.
“We do not know whether there will be a second wave, I think it’s going to be one, but I hope [that it will be only] of vaguettes. We all have the responsibility to prepare”, he said.
“It is necessary to begin as early as this summer to wear the mask in the shops and public transport, even if it is not yet mandatory”, reiterated Dr. Desbiens.
As Dr. Desbiens Dr. Arruda has also indicated that in anticipation of a possible second wave, screening tests for “regular” health care workers will be “strongly established”. “No one has the taste of being sick and infect someone,” says Dr. Arruda.
If health care workers refuse these tests are voluntary, it is probably because they have not had all the answers to their questions”, said the national director of public health, while inviting people to check with “sources of official information” rather than “on the web and social networks”, where misinformation about the COVID-19 is full.
Dr. Arruda is the rest income about the knowledge we have now of the virus, such that it can pass without symptoms. “We also know that the children of the transmit bit and is a little sick. […] It was able to reopen the schools, we have had a few cases, but no outbreaks supported”, he recalled.
While reiterating that the déconfinement current was still “conditional,” Dr. Arruda says he is of the opinion that the reconfinement total was unlikely. “If one learns a new way of being, if it is two meters all the time, we wear a mask, that one washes the hands, it will significantly reduce the risk of transmission,” he said.
According to him, there is “no recipe déconfinement”. “It is necessary to proceed with caution, be able to adjust. If people no longer respect the instructions, or if there are outbreaks in some circles it could reconfiner or close in certain areas, or go there regionally, so more surgery”, he advanced.
Like Dr. Desbiens, Dr. Arruda would not reopen the canada-u.s. border on July 21, given the current surge in the event of a COVID-19 in the United States. “Personally, with what I see, it is sure that it concerns me […]. But if it reopens, it’s going to be overly cautious” as public health with the travelers,” he assured.
THREE MONTHS OF A PANDEMIC IN THE NATIONAL CAPITAL, IN SHORT
- The Capitale-Nationale region is the third region the most populous in Quebec, but in the seventh for the number of cases of COVID-19.
- Among all cases and deaths in Quebec, approximately 3 % from the Capitale-Nationale region, which represents approximately 10 % of the population of Quebec.
- The virus has infected 1842 people and caused 173 deaths. Some 137 people were hospitalized, including 27 in icu. There remain currently eight people hospitalized, including one to intensive care.
- Approximately 76 % of the infected people are considered cured.
- People who have been infected are 60% of people from 18 to 59 years of age. Approximately 95 % of the people who died were 70 years and older and living in a CHSLD or in a private seniors ‘ residence (RPA).
- The testing capacity in the National Capital is 1900 tests per day.
- More than 35 000 screening tests were carried out in the area until now, with a positivity rate of 1.3 %, lower than the provincial average of 1.7 %, which represents, according to Dr. François Desbiens, “a community movement less important than in Québec as a whole”.
- The contamination risk is currently considered low in the region.
- Over 2000 people have participated in the mass screening in NURSING homes, and 93 % of health workers have been tested. The second phase of screening in the RPA, the intermediate resources, and the homes of family-type continues.
- 92 % of residential environments for seniors in the National Capital have had no cases of COVID-19. Among the 185 residential environments that account the CIUSSS, 14 have been affected by an outbreak. Currently, nine of these 14 outbreaks are completed. The other should be lifted by mid-July.
- The CIUSSS had to support five EPS affected by an outbreak by sending staff and counselors in prevention of infections.