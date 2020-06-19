COVID-19: Quebec will conduct consultations on the proposed application by Ottawa [VIDEO]
Justin Trudeau in Ottawa, Thursday
June 18, 2020 10h56
Updated at 18h01
COVID-19: Quebec will conduct consultations on the proposed application by Ottawa [VIDEO]
Lina Dib
The Canadian Press
Catherine Lévesque
The canadian Press
OTTAWA — Quebec has no intention of recommending the application for mobile phone wide tracking of contacts proposed by Ottawa, at least for the moment.
The office of the minister delegate for the digital Transformation of the government of Québec, Éric Caire, it indicates that consultations will be carried out this summer about this new tool.
“We need to explore this option to determine if it is something relevant to Quebecers,” said the press attaché to the minister Cairo, Nathalie St-Pierre, by writing to The canadian Press.
In a follow up email, Ms. St-Pierre said that consultations “should be held during the summer to be ready in case of a second wave this fall”.
Thursday morning, the prime minister Justin Trudeau has announced that this mobile phone app – a collaboration with Shopify, Blackberry and the Ontario government – will be available in early July in Canada.
It will help to trace the contacts of a person who receives a diagnosis of COVID-19.
The application will alert the owner of the phone as soon as a person cross receives a positive test. By receiving this alert, everyone may decide to contact the health resources local.
In announcing the new tool, Mr. Trudeau has assured that the users ‘ privacy will be protected. “It is completely under the control of the user,” stressed the prime minister.
It will be first deployed in Ontario, the province in which it was developed, at the beginning of the month of July.
Mr. Trudeau said that “many provinces”, including British Columbia, have expressed an interest in the application and that it will be available across the country “over the next few weeks.”
“The application will be voluntary, not mandatory, but it will be more effective if it is downloaded by the most people possible,” said Mr. Trudeau at his press briefing Thursday morning.
Clearly, in Ottawa, it is hoped that all provinces and territories adhere to this application in ontario.
Speaking Thursday after Mr. Trudeau, the vice-premier and minister of intergovernmental Affairs, asked by chrystia Freeland, said she hopes that this tool will be the “base” for use in the canadian market.
Discussions are ongoing with the provinces and territories, she said.
“I think we understand that with the economic recovery, we begin to travel more around the country and have technology of a truly national will help us in our fight against the coronavirus,” stressed Ms. Freeland, during a press conference.
“It is a tool that works a lot better when all the provinces and territories will be a part of it”, in the opinion of Mr. Trudeau. He calculates that if at least half of Canadians use it, the tool will be “even more useful” and “could have an impact really transformer on our re-opening”.
Number of cases
There has been more than 2 254 000 tests administered in Canada since the beginning of the pandemic. We spend an average of 36 000 tests per day in Canada. The disease was detected by only a little more than 1 % of these tests.
Up to now, it has recensé100 163 cases confirmed or probable in the country as a whole. The COVID-19 has caused the death of 8299 Canadians.
Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial: 54 383 cases in Quebec, including 5340 death; 32 917 cases in Ontario, 2553 death; 7530 case in Alberta, of which 151 deaths; 2775 case in British Columbia, including 168 deaths; 1061 case for Nova Scotia, of which 62 deaths; 708 case in Saskatchewan, including 13 deaths; 308 cases in Manitoba, including seven deaths; 261 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths; 164 cases in New Brunswick, with two deaths; 27 cases in the Île-du-Prince-Édouard, all cured and 11 cases in the Yukon, all healed; five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed; no cases in Nunavut.
These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases, all cured, by the passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.
