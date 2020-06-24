COVID-19: Quebec will not update its balance sheet once per week
The Quebec records 54 937 confirmed cases in the province, or 53 more than the previous day.
June 24, 2020 11h41
Updated at 15h54
COVID-19: Quebec will not update its balance sheet once per week
The canadian Press
MONTREAL — The Quebec government will put an end to the publication of balance sheets daily on the evolution of the pandemic of the COVID-19 from Friday.
The ministry of Health and social Services has announced that it will no longer provide that only one data update per week, Thursday. This first weekly publication will take place on 2 July.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Quebec released new data on contamination cases, hospitalizations and deaths every day.
The balance sheet of the pandemic coronavirus has increased Wednesday, 17 loss of life in Quebec, six of which occurred prior to the 16 June, for a total of 5441 people have died, has there been announced.
The number of in-patients was a decrease of 15 to 500, while there were 52 people on the intensive care unit, four less than on Tuesday.
In Canada
There has been more than 2 482 000 tests administered in Canada since the beginning of the pandemic. We spend an average of 36 000 tests per day. The disease was detected by only 1 % of these tests.
Up to now, it has recensé102 180 cases confirmed or probable in the country as a whole. The COVID-19 has caused the death of 8483 Canadians.
Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial: 54 937 case in Quebec, of which 5441 death; 34 016 cases in Ontario, of which 2631 deaths; 7781 case in Alberta, including 153 deaths; 2835 case in British Columbia, of which 170 deaths; 1061 case for Nova Scotia, with 63 deaths; 753 case in Saskatchewan, including 13 deaths; 315 cases in Manitoba, including seven deaths; 261 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths; 165 cases in New Brunswick, with two deaths; 27 cases in the Île-du-Prince-Édouard, all cured and 11 cases in the Yukon, all healed; five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed; no cases in Nunavut.
These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases, all cured, by the passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.
Note to readers: A previous version reported a balance sheet wrong for Ontario. As of Wednesday, the province there are 2631 deaths, for a total of 8483 deaths across the country.