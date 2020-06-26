COVID-19: Quebec will resume the publication of the balance sheet daily
The minister of Health and social Services, Christian Dubé, announced on Twitter, saying that his government has always been transparent, and that it would continue to be so.
Jean Philippe Angers
The Canadian Press
The Quebec government will pick up the balance sheet daily the number of people affected and deaths due to the COVID-19, saying have been listening to the criticism.
Quebec had indicated that the data would be now unveiled on a weekly basis, on Thursday. The balance sheet daily will resume eventually as soon as Monday.
Of passage in the eastern Townships, the director of public health, Horacio Arruda, made some explanations in reply to questions from journalists.
Mr. Arruda has spoken of a decision “joint” of “governance” in view of the concerns expressed.
He again argued that there had never been a question of “hiding information”.