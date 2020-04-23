COVID-19: Rimouski takes the great ways to make follow the instructions
April 9, 2020
Updated on April 15, 2020 at 11: 36
Johanne Fournier
Special Collaboration
With the return of good weather, many citizens of Rimouski have denounced the rallies, on the Promenade of the sea of the municipal authorities. Therefore, the City of Rimouski now prohibits bikes on this main road very busy road along the river which crosses the city from east to west. In addition, cameras have been installed, the municipal employees are deployed and, if necessary, the police will be involved.
This instruction also applies to electric bikes, to skateboards, scooters and rollerblades. Only pedestrians will be allowed to use the Promenade of the sea, within a distance of two metres between them.
“Big Brother”?
The mayor ensures that the cameras do not play a role of “Big Brother”. They are, according to him, to watch “fluidity”. “We’re not talking about cameras with high precision that make the facial recognition,” says Marc Parent. In addition, municipal employees will ensure that they do comply with the rules of distancing. “If necessary, the Sûreté du Québec will not hesitate to proceed with the issuance of statements of offence in the event that we find, on the territory of the City, citizens who do not comply with the regulations in force”, adds the chosen one.
“We should consider himself as privileged to have access to these outdoor infrastructure,” says mayor Parent. According to him, the city council will review its decision in the next few weeks, to maintain access to the sea Promenade exclusively for pedestrians. He warns that, if ever the recommendations health are not implemented, the administration will have little choice other than to close the structure completely.
To a cancellation of Major Festivals Telus?
Like the Quebec city summer Festival, it is very likely that the Great Feasts awards, which are held annually in Rimouski, are also cancelled. The economic impact of this event on the environment are estimated at$ 12 million. For Marc Parent, the health of its people before the economy. He gives the example of “a leader not very far from our home which was more concerned of the economy and who pays largely to the current price”. He recalls that, during this crisis, the entire world cash of economic losses.
In another vein, the mayor of Rimouski has refused to say whether he was supportive of the member for Matane-Matapédia, quebec, and Pascal Bérubé, that the request of the management of the public health Centre integrated health and social services (CISSS) in the Bas-Saint-Laurent to disclose, as all the other regions of Québec, the case of COVID-19 by MRC.
“We should be extremely proud of the fact that the Bas-Saint-Laurent, per capita, is the region in Quebec that has the least number of cases. For this is the decision taken by the management of the health of the CISSS, I would tend to believe that in the next few days, she changed his mind his approach. One thing is for certain, in Bas-Saint-Laurent, it won’t make much of a case-by-RCM. I have made my comments on it in private to the officials of the CISSS. This is a folder for which they have responsibility and it will be up to them to make the decision.”
Regarding the number of positive cases infected by the COVID-19, the situation is stable in Bas-Saint-Laurent. No new cases were reported Thursday. The total remains at 33 cases and one death.