COVID-19: seven new cases in the Outaouais region
Saturday, 11 people were hospitalized in the designated centre COVID-19 of the Hospital of Hull, which was still in the intensive care unit.
May 23, 2020 15h02
Updated at 18h07
Julien Coderre
The Right
Seven new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed on the territory of the Outaouais Saturday.
This increase, significantly lower than the day before (22), thus the total number of people infected with 479 since the beginning of the crisis.
According to the most recent data shared by the integrated Centre of health and social services for the Outaouais region (CISSSO), the number of cases active in the region would be of 196 while 271 people are considered cured of the COVID-19.
