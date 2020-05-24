COVID-19: seven new cases in the Outaouais region

| May 24, 2020 | News | No Comments

Saturday, 11 people were hospitalized in the designated centre COVID-19 of the Hospital of Hull, which was still in the intensive care unit.

May 23, 2020 15h02

Updated at 18h07

Julien Coderre

The Right

Seven new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed on the territory of the Outaouais Saturday.

This increase, significantly lower than the day before (22), thus the total number of people infected with 479 since the beginning of the crisis.

According to the most recent data shared by the integrated Centre of health and social services for the Outaouais region (CISSSO), the number of cases active in the region would be of 196 while 271 people are considered cured of the COVID-19.

Saturday, 11 people were hospitalized in the designated centre COVID-19 of the Hospital of Hull, which was still in the intensive care unit.

Also, still no deaths are reported Saturday in Ottawa. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the sars coronavirus has claimed the life of 3940 people across the province, including 12 in the region. Six of these 12 victims were residents of the shelter and long-term care (CHSLD) Lionel-Émond.

Note that three residences for elderly people in the area were still dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19-in date of Saturday.

Just like the previous night, 77 employees of the health network in the Outaouais region have been infected by the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

