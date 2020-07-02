COVID-19: several cuts in financial comes to an end
A series of small respites offered here and there, in response to financial worries and other headaches caused by the COVID-19, expire.
July 1, 2020
Updated at 19h05
The canadian Press
While the health authorities are increasing the calls for vigilance and hammer that the virus is still present, the flexibility shown in the beginning of the pandemic, it is disappearing little by little.
The big companies of telecommunication canadian recover as soon as Wednesday the data limits on their internet plans, which had been withdrawn in mid-march to promote telework. Bell, Telus and Rogers had canceled the charges for excess usage for residential plans up to 30 June. In the case of Videotron, its business customers who do not already have an unlimited plan did not have to worry about an overflow of data.
The roaming rates for travellers outside of Canada have started to be charged since 30 April, with the exception of Videotron, which had been extended to a month this measure aimed to facilitate the return of nationals in the country.
The descrambling of certain television channels is also ending. The signal RDI and LCN was available free of charge until 30 June, in an effort to inform the population about the evolution of the COVID-19.
In a message updated Wednesday, the director-general of the information of Radio-Canada, Luce Julien, explained that the operation of descrambling could not continue indefinitely, since the chain is part-funded through subscriptions of cable.
On the side of the daily Le Devoir, articles on the coronavirus remain accessible without a subscription on its website.
Among the other measures still in force include programs payment deferrals and other relief offered by a variety of financial institutions to their customers in difficulty due to the pandemic.
The six largest banks in the country — The Bank of Montreal (BMO), CIBC, National Bank of Canada, the Royal Bank (RBC), Scotiabank and TD Bank — had joined the Desjardins group announced in mid-march, a flexibility of up to six months with “solutions” on a case-by-case basis.
To the members of Desjardins group, it is possible to rely on measures of relief “for a few weeks yet,” said spokesman Jean-Benoît Turcotti.
At RBC, changes have been made to some programs to report and the deadline for submitting an application was extended until 30 September, says the director of communications for Quebec, Denis Dubé.
The accommodations offered by Hydro-Québec are still standing, too — but for an indefinite period.
At the end of march, the State-owned company has suspended “until further notice” the penalties for its residential customers unable to pay their electricity bills. Any service interruption can not be made for non-payment, a-t-on also announced.
“For the moment, there are no changes to the measures announced a few months ago. The “until further order” holds always”, said the spokesperson Marc-Antoine Pouliot in an email to The canadian Press.
In full high-season moves, the grace period given to tenants to complete. The moratorium on evictions is imposed by the housing authority will be gradually raised from 6 July.
As to the various discounts offered on auto insurance premiums, for example, they give sometimes no additional costs. “Taxes COVID-19” actually start to make their appearance on the bills at the restaurant, the hair salon, dentist, and mechanic, among others, to cover the costs of disinfection and protective equipment.
According to the Office of the protection of the consumer, a trader can definitely increase his price due to the expenditures generated by the sanitary protocols. These additional charges must, however, be included in the advertised price, the “fresh surprises” being prohibited by law.