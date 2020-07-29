COVID-19: significant drop in new cases in Ontario
The premier of Ontario, Doug Ford
July 29, 2020 11h06
Émilie Pelletier
Ontario has recorded 76 new infections of sars coronavirus on Tuesday. This is the lowest number of cases detected in a day since march 22.
This low number of new infections occurs while the government of Doug Ford has announced that Toronto and the region of Peel will join the rest of the province, upon Saturday, passing to the third stage of his plan déconfinement.
This means that citizens will be able to eat inside restaurants, and train in the gym, in particular.
There are no more than the Windsor-Essex region, which is still stuck in step 2 of the plan of déconfinement of the province.
In addition, the number of hospital patients in intensive care and on a ventilator has also decreased.
All in all, the office of public health regional of the province have conducted more than 27 300 screening tests COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
The total number of cases COVID-19 in Ontario, is now 38 986.
The percentage of people considered to be cured of the virus has increased: it is now 89,1%, compared to 88.8% the day before.
A person has lost life in Ontario because of the virus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 2, 769, of which 1 793 residents of nursing homes and long-term eight employees.
