COVID-19: six new cases in the Gaspé and îles
12 April 2020 21h22
Gilles Gagné
The Sun
CARLETON — The number of Gaspesians and magdalen Islanders infected by the COVID-19 is increased from 90 to 96 between Saturday and Sunday.
The number of deaths remains at four since Thursday, all of the cases related to the outbreak of the Manor of le havre, a private residence for the elderly Maria. The number of hospitalizations remains to be 11.
Two of the new infections are related to the emergence of cases at the residence of Saint Joseph, which brings the number associated with this CHSLD five.
The number of cases arising from the outbreak of the Manor of le havre goes from 55 to 60 Sunday, or 62.5% of the cases regional. The distribution by local network service, that is to say sector by sector with a hospital, provides 64 cases in the Baie-des-Chaleurs (MRC of Avignon and Bonaventure), 17 cases in Rocher-Percé, and eight cases in the Îles-de-la-Madeleine.
The breakdown of the other seven cases between the Côte-de-Gaspé and la Haute-Gaspésie is not provided by the department of public health because the number is less than five.