COVID-19: squads of raising awareness in the restaurants and in the streets of Quebec
The squads will visit the caterers to remind them that the safety rules are not optional.
Share
July 6, 2020
Updated July 7, 2020 0h23
Share
COVID-19: squads of raising awareness in the restaurants and in the streets of Quebec
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
EXCLUSIVE / The public health Directorate will send the teams in restaurants and public places to raise awareness among the population on the respect of safety instructions, such as the port of the mask and the distancing physics of two metres.
The squads are composed of employees of health and safety at work of the CIUSSS of the National Capital. They will visit the restaurants to remind them that the safety rules are not optional.
“It was noted that some difficulties in the implementation of the measures, it was the concern of the support. Especially in restaurants, in a goal of prevention and safety for the workers”, stated Julie Lizotte, head of service occupational health to the department of public health.
Composed of two to four people, the teams have the primary mandate to inform and raise awareness. They will help employers to comply with the obligations of public health. No question of witch-hunting, the goal is not to denounce the people or businesses that do not comply with the instructions.
“As it happens, with the objective of supporting them in the implementation of the measures, in general, it will be well received, it is not there to make the denunciation. I expect that the majority of families receive our squads in compliance”, noted Ms. Lizotte.
The squads will first be sent on the arterial traffic of the city, Grande-Allée, avenue Maguire, rue Saint-Joseph and chemin Saint-Louis. They will visit mainly to catering establishments.
READ ALSO: Restaurants “offenders”: what are the consequences?
In a second time, the squads will also be in the shopping malls, the plains of Abraham, the beaches and various busy areas.
“Dental hygienists in the network have also been released to other teams. They bring very complementary to our teams of health at work. We will explain how the contamination occurs, it allows people to understand the importance of wearing the equipment, it protects oneself and the other”, adds Julie Lizotte.
Employees health at work will cover, therefore, the component of the restorers, while dental hygienists will be targeted at the general population. The teams will speak particularly good respiratory hygiene practices, the wearing of mask and benefits of estrangement.
“Ultimately, we hope that it slows down the transmission. Both workers and the population that frequent their facilities must adhere to measures to prevent contamination,” says Ms. Lizotte.
Since the past few days, we note several denunciations in the region of Quebec, some citizens point the finger at restaurants that don’t follow any instructions on health. Recall that the CNESST or the MAPAQ are in the right to issue fines and warnings needed for any behavior that is not deemed safe for customers or workers.
The police can also intervene during the event if they deem that the instructions of the government are not met, as they did with citizens in confinement period.
The City of Montreal has also announced on Monday that it wants to make compulsory the wearing of the mask in all public places closed.